Walker's single lifts Yankees past A's in 11th

Neil Walker hit a single with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the New York Yankees to a 7-6 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon.

May 12, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Neil Walker (14) hits an rbi single during the eleventh inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

With runners on first and second, Walker won it when he blooped a first-pitch fastball from Chris Hatcher (3-1) into center field. After Gary Sanchez scored the winning run, Walker was mobbed by his teammates at first base and the celebration continued into right field.

Walker’s hit occurred after A.J. Cole (1-0) fanned four in two scoreless innings after starting his outing with two walks.

It also occurred after left fielder Brett Gardner and catcher Sanchez teamed up to complete an inning-ending double play in the ninth.

With one out and the bases loaded, pinch hitter Jonathan Lucroy lifted a fly ball to medium-range left field. Gardner made the throw in one motion and Sanchez swung his glove on the back of Matt Olson.

May 12, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie (8) attempts to complete a double play with New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) during the sixth inning of the game at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Initially, Olson was called safe, but after the Yankees challenged, the call was overturned.

Chapman’s and Cole’s escape acts capped a stellar showing for Yankee relievers. After Domingo German allowed six runs and six hits in five innings, five relievers combined to blank Oakland.

Before the Yankees won for the 18th win 21 games, Sanchez and Hicks hit solo homers off Andrew Triggs in the second inning and Judge hit a two-run drive in the sixth off Triggs. Walker and Miguel Andujar hit RBI singles to help the Yankees tie the game.

Khris Davis hit a three-run homer and Mark Canha added a two-run single during a five-run fourth for Oakland. Oakland also scored on a sacrifice fly by Jed Lowrie.

Triggs allowed six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings after matching career highs with seven innings and nine strikeouts Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees struck first and took a 2-0 lead in a span of four pitches with one out in the second.

Sanchez made it 1-0 by lifting a fastball off the facing of the second deck in left field for his 10th homer. Hicks then homered over the right-center field fence on a 2-0 fastball.

It was the first time the Yankees hit back-to-back homers this season.

Oakland put together a five-run fourth on a three-run blast by Davis on German’s 1-1 changeup that bounced into the left-field stands. With runners at second and third, Canha made it 5-2 with a single to up the middle.

After Lowrie’s sacrifice fly made it 6-2, Judge hit a 2-0 curveball into the left-field seats with nobody out in the fifth. After knocking out Triggs, the Yankees tied the game on Walker’s single off Daniel Coulombe and Andujar’s base hit off Ryan Dull.