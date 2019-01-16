'Prime Time' Sanders: Murray should choose baseball

Speaking as one two-sport standout to another, Deion Sanders said he thinks Kyler Murray should choose baseball over the NFL.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) speaks to Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“If I’m in his shoes, I’m picking up that baseball bat and I’m not looking back,” Sanders told ESPN earlier this week.

Known as “Prime Time” during his unique athletic career, Sanders was a six-time All-Pro cornerback and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also played parts of nine major league seasons with four teams and is the only athlete to compete in both a World Series and a Super Bowl.

Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma, is leaving school early to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

But he previously received a $4.66 million bonus after being drafted with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics as a shortstop and second baseman.

“Sometimes, I still have regret that I didn’t give more,” said Sanders, now an analyst with NFL Network. “But you know, I got a gold jacket in the closet. I’m straight. But I wish I would have given more.

“But for Kyler, that’s tough at his position, and I don’t think he realizes the ridicule you go through once you declare and say, ‘I’m going to be a football player.’ Now people start talking about your height, your size, what you can’t do. He hasn’t dealt with that yet.”

Whatever Murray decides, Sanders said he is excited to see what he can do.

“I think he can do whatever he wants to do,” Sanders said. “He’s that type of athlete.”

—Field Level Media