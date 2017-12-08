FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2017 / 9:18 PM / in 3 minutes

Baseball: Japan's Ohtani to sign with Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese pitching and hitting star Shohei Ohtani will sign with the Los Angeles Angels, his agent has told the Major League Baseball team.

The Angels were a surprise winner in the pursuit of the 23-year-old prized player.

”What mattered to him most wasn’t market size, time zone or league but that he felt a true bond with the Angels,” Ohtani’s agent Nez Balelo said in a statement.

“He sees this as the best environment to develop and reach the next level and attain his career goal.”

The Angels are expected to pay Ohtani a $2.315 million signing bonus, media reports say.

They also will send a $20 million posting fee to Ohtani’s Japanese team, the Nippon Ham Fighters.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis

