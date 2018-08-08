Peralta, Corbin pace Diamondbacks past Phillies, 6-0

Arizona left fielder David Peralta continued his torrid streak with four hits, including a two-run triple, and left-hander Patrick Corbin threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings when the Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 to take the rubber game of a three-game series Wednesday at Chase Field.

Aug 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta celebrates after hitting a single in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar drove in three runs and Jon Jay and Alex Avila had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who moved into a virtual tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West pending the Dodgers’ game Wednesday night in Oakland, Calif.

Corbin (9-4) gave up four hits and faced only two batters over the minimum, benefiting from two double plays. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter, winning his third consecutive decision. He has 34 strikeouts in his last 26 1/3 innings.

Aug 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Patrick Corbin reacts in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Hernandez had two of the Phillies’ four hits, and Roman Quinn was the only runner to get as far as second base when he doubled as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

Peralta is 18-for-32 with three doubles, three homers and five RBIs in his last six games. The second of his two homers Monday gave Arizona a 3-2 victory in the 14th inning of the series opener.

Peralta has six games of four hits or more this season, tied with Giancarlo Stanton for the most in the majors. Peralta had 10 hits in the three-game series against the Phillies, tying a franchise record set by Luis Gonzalez against Montreal in 1999.

The Phillies led the NL East by one game over Atlanta before Wednesday night’s action.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Arizona took a 3-0 lead off Vince Velasquez (8-9) in the third inning, after Jay doubled and went to third on an error by left fielder Rhys Hoskins before Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch.

Peralta tripled into the right field corner to drive in two runs, and Escobar hit a sacrifice fly for the third run. Escobar has three sacrifice flies in 10 games since being acquired from Minnesota and has six this season.

Ketel Marte and Avila singled to put runners on the corners in the fourth inning before Corbin grounded into a double play as a run scored for a 4-0 lead. Avila is 14-for-39 with five doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs and 12 walks in his last 15 games.

Escobar had a two-run double in the seventh inning for a 6-0 lead.

Velasquez gave up six hits and four runs in four innings, with two strikeouts and two walks. He had given up only two runs in his four appearances since the All-Star break, with a 0.93 ERA.

—Field Level Media