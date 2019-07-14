Phillies RHP Hunter heads to IL with forearm strain

FILE PHOTO: Feb 15, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tommy Hunter (96) pitches during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Tommy Hunter on the 10-day injured list because of a forearm strain Sunday.

Hunter, 33, missed the bulk of the first half because of the same injury. He pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief since his return.

The Phillies promoted right-hander Edubray Ramos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Hunter’s place on the active roster. The 26-year-old Ramos went 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 17 appearances with Philadelphia earlier this season.

Hunter told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he hoped to pitch again before the end of the season. But he said the injury was similar to the one that sidelined him for the first three months.

In 448 career games (75 starts), Hunter is 56-44 with a 4.08 ERA.

—Field Level Media