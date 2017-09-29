FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baseball: Phillies fire Mackanin as manager
September 29, 2017

Baseball: Phillies fire Mackanin as manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - The Philadelphia Phillies relieved Pete Mackanin of his managerial duties on Friday but are retaining him as a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak.

Jun 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin before a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The firing is a relatively surprising move because the Phillies extended Mackanin’s contract in May. He is signed through 2018 with a team option for 2019.

Also, Philadelphia has enjoyed a strong second half behind the emergence of some young players, including slugger Rhys Hoskins, and has a 64-95 record entering Friday night’s home game against the New York Mets.

The 66-year-old Mackanin is 172-237 in 2 1/2 seasons as the Phillies’ manager. He was hired in 2015 when Ryne Sandberg resigned in late June.

