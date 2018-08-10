Phillies acquire 1B Bour from Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins on Friday for minor league left-hander McKenzie Mills, both teams announced.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 7, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour (41) singles in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bour reportedly was claimed off waivers by the Phillies and the two sides negotiated a deal. Bour was required to clear waivers since the non-waiver trading deadline closed on July 31.

Bour, 30, is batting a career-low .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs this season. The left-handed-hitting slugger established career bests with 25 homers and 83 RBIs last season.

It isn’t immediately clear how the Phillies plan to utilize Bour. Philadelphia starting first baseman Carlos Santana is batting .219 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs in the first season of a three-year contract.

Bour has a career batting average of .262 with 83 homers and 272 RBIs over parts of five big league seasons.

The 22-year-old Mills is 2-5 with a 3.51 ERA in 20 appearances (16 starts) for Class-A Clearwater.

Miami also placed Kyle Barraclough (back) on the 10-day disabled list, activated fellow right-hander Drew Rucinski (groin) from the DL and recalled outfielder Rafael Ortega from Triple-A New Orleans.

Barraclough is 0-5 with 10 saves and a 3.75 ERA in 51 appearances this season, while Rucinski was 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA in 13 games for the Marlins. Ortega is batting .275 with two homers and 28 RBIs with New Orleans and has played in 68 major-league games, 66 coming in 2016 when he batted .232 with one homer and 16 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels.

The Phillies designated right-hander Jake Thompson for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for Bour. Thompson was 1-0 with a 4.96 ERA in nine appearances for Philadelphia this season.

—Field Level Media