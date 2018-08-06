Cabrera's late HR leads Phils to four-game sweep over Marlins

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 5-3 Sunday afternoon to complete a sweep of the four-game series.

Aug 5, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola pitches against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins had tied the game in the seventh on a two-run homer by Derek Dietrich and a solo shot by Justin Bour two outs later.

After Pat Neshek (1-0) was perfect in the top of the eighth for Philadelphia, Nick Williams led off the bottom of the eighth with a single against Drew Steckenrider (3-2).

Aug 5, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Members of the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies team stand during the national anthem during a pregame tribute to the 2008 World Series team before the game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

After Carlos Santana flew out to left, Cabrera hit his 20th homer, and second since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Mets on July 27, to give Philadelphia the lead for good.

Tommy Hunter pitched around a single in the ninth to earn his second save of the season.

The Phillies, in first place in the National League East, have won five in a row while the last-place Marlins have lost six straight.

Marlins starter Dan Straily gave up two runs, one hit and five walks, and also hit a batter, in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola gave up two runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out two in six-plus innings.

The Marlins had runners at the corners with two out in the first inning after Brian Anderson hit the first of his three singles, Starlin Castro walked and Bour advanced Anderson with a flyout to right. Martin Prado, however, flied out to center to end the inning.

The Marlins had runners at second and third with two out in the fifth after Straily walked, Dietrich singled and Anderson grounded out to move each runner up a base. But Castro grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead in the sixth. Cesar Hernandez led off with a walk and, with one out, Williams walked, the fifth by Straily. Adam Conley took over and walked Santana to load the bases. One out later Odubel Herrera hit a two-run single, only the second hit of the game by the Phillies to that point. Maikel Franco then added an RBI single.

Isaac Galloway led off the Marlins seventh with an infield single and Dietrich hit his 14th homer of the season. Seranthony Dominguez replaced Nola and struck out two batters before giving up Bour’s game-tying homer, his 19th of the season.

