Yelich (2 HRs), Brewers pound Phillies

Christian Yelich homered twice and had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Yasmani Grandal added a homer and four RBIs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers won their third in a row with an 11-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

May 16, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) walks to the dugout prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Braun continued his torrid offensive pace in Philadelphia with a three-hit performance. He also reached base safely five times. Mike Moustakas also had three hits and homered in the ninth.

Brewers starter Zach Davies (5-0) was sharp over six innings, giving up four hits and three runs, one earned. Davies struck out five, walked one and also added two hits at the plate.

The Brewers were walked seven times and hit by a pitch three times.

Jean Segura hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Phillies, who dropped their third straight.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (5-4) allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings.

The Brewers took a 1-0 in the first inning with Yelich blasted a 428-foot home run to right-center field.

Segura tied the game at 1 in the first with a solo shot to left, extending his hitting streak to seven.

Braun ripped an RBI single to left in the third to put the Brewers ahead 2-1. He also singled in his first at-bat to extend his stretch of reaching base safely at Citizens Bank Park to 20 in a row.

In the third, Segura recorded an RBI groundout to tie the game at 2. Rhys Hoskins followed with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Bryce Harper for a 3-2 Phillies advantage.

Davies bunted for a single past a diving Eflin and Eric Thames scored to tie the game at 3 in the fourth.

Grandal’s sacrifice fly to left scored Braun for a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

The Brewers moved ahead 7-3 in the seventh after Grandal drilled an 0-2 changeup from Serathony Dominguez for a three-run homer.

Yelich homered for the second time in the eighth, his fifth career multi-home run game, for an 8-3 advantage. Yelich now has 18 home runs this season.

