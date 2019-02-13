Sports News
Phillies sign RHP Nola to four-year, $45 million extension

FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2018: San Diego, CA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-hander Aaron Nola to a four-year extension that includes a club option for a fifth season, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but reports from ESPN and The Athletic placed the value of the contract at $45 million.

Nola, 25, had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing this week.

Nola was an All-Star in 2018, finishing 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 212 1/3 innings over 33 starts. He finished third in the National League Cy Young Award voting.

According to ESPN, Nola will receive a $2 million signing bonus and $4 million salary in 2019, $8 million in 2020, $11.75 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022. He earned $573,000 last season.

The contract covers Nola’s three years of arbitration and up to two years of free agency. It includes a $16 million club option for 2023 with a $4.25 million buyout, according to multiple reports.

Through four seasons with the Phillies, Nola is 41-28 with 3.35 ERA and 597 strikeouts in 569 innings.

