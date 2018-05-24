Former outfield star Lenny Dykstra arrested after incident with Uber driver

Former All-Star outfielder Lenny Dykstra was arrested on Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening an Uber driver in Linden, N.J.

2011 file photo: Former Major League baseball player Lenny Dykstra appears in a Los Angeles Superior Court for an arraignment in San Fernando, California August 8, 2011. Dykstra is charged with 25 counts, including grand theft auto and possession of a controlled substance. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dykstra allegedly pulled out a gun, held it to the driver’s head and threatened to kill the man.

Dykstra, 55, was charged with making terroristic threats and with multiple drug offenses. According to Linden police, Dykstra was in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy when taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. ET.

Police didn’t immediately find the weapon.

The incident occurred after Dykstra requested the driver take him to a different location than the previously agreed-upon destination. The driver declined the request and told police Dykstra then pulled out the gun and made the threats.

The incident happened near police headquarters. The driver pulled the car into the police lot and fled the vehicle.

Dykstra was arrested a short time afterward. He was later released and has a court date next month.

Dykstra tweeted late Wednesday afternoon in response to a story about the NFL banning kneeling during the national anthem.

“Your audience would be a lot bigger if you were covering the big story involving me rather than just joining the herd here,” Dykstra tweeted, in part.

The incident is the latest in a series of legal issues involving Dykstra since he retired from baseball in 1996.

Dykstra was a three-time All-Star for the Philadelphia Phillies during a 12-year playing career in which he was known for feisty and aggressive play. He finished second in National League MVP voting in 1993 when he went batted .305 and walked 129 times en route to scoring 143 runs.

Dykstra played for the New York Mets for 4 1/2 seasons, beginning in 1985, until being traded to the Phillies.

