Phillies sign ex-Yankees reliever Robertson

FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have signed veteran reliever David Robertson to a two-year, $23 million deal, the team announced Thursday.

Robertson, who represented himself during his free-agent negotiations, told MLB.com that the Phillies “checked off all the boxes for me.”

“They are hungry to get back to the postseason and win,” he said. “They have a great fan base, a beautiful ballpark and a special focus on charity. They’ve put together a great squad and I think I can bring a lot to the team in the back end of their bullpen.”

MLB.com reported that Robertson will earn $10 million next season and $11 million in 2020, with his contract including a $12 million club option for 2021. The Phillies have the choice to buy out the third-year option for $2 million.

The 33-year-old right-hander played for the New York Yankees in 2018, compiling an 8-3 record with five saves, a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

Robertson won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009 and made the American League All-Star team in 2011.

In 11 seasons with the Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and the Chicago White Sox (2015-17), Robertson is 53-32 with 137 saves, a 2.88 ERA and 874 strikeouts in 657 innings. He has totaled at least 60 innings and 60 bullpen appearances in each of the past nine seasons.

—Field Level Media