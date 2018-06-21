Phillie Phanatic's hot dog launch injures fan

A wayward wiener launched by the Phillie Phanatic on Monday night caused facial injuries to a fan at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

As is a normal part of his schtick, the mascot was shooting hot dogs into the stands using an oversized cannon-type tool when one sailed in the direction of Kathy McVay of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

McVay told WPVI television that a pre-existing shoulder injury prevented her from batting away the hot dog, which knocked off her eyeglasses. She wound up with a black eye and bruises around the eye and nose.

“It just came out of nowhere. And hard,” she told the TV station. “I have a small hematoma in my eye, and mostly, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. It’s going to go down the side of my face.”

McVay added that she didn’t sustain a concussion. She said she doesn’t intend to sue the team or the Phanatic.

She advised Phillies fans heading to future games, “Just to be aware because you never know. I understand a baseball, but not a hot dog.”

The Phillies reportedly apologized to McVay and invited her to be a guest at a future game.

—Field Level Media