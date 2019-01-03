Report: Phillies sign veteran reliever Robertson

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed free-agent relief pitcher David Robertson to a two-year, $23 million deal.
The contract includes a club option for a third season, and Robertson has already passed a physical exam, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com first reported Thursday.
The 33-year-old right-hander played for the New York Yankees in 2018, compiling an 8-3 record with five saves, a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
Robertson won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009 and made the American League All-Star team in 2011.
In 11 seasons with the Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and the Chicago White Sox (2015-17), Robertson is 53-32 with 137 saves, a 2.88 ERA and 874 strikeouts in 657 innings. He has totaled at least 60 innings and 60 bullpen appearances in each of the past nine seasons.
—Field Level Media