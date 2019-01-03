Report: Phillies sign veteran reliever Robertson

FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson (30) pitches during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly signed free-agent relief pitcher David Robertson to a two-year, $23 million deal.

The contract includes a club option for a third season, and Robertson has already passed a physical exam, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com first reported Thursday.

The 33-year-old right-hander played for the New York Yankees in 2018, compiling an 8-3 record with five saves, a 3.23 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

Robertson won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009 and made the American League All-Star team in 2011.

In 11 seasons with the Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and the Chicago White Sox (2015-17), Robertson is 53-32 with 137 saves, a 2.88 ERA and 874 strikeouts in 657 innings. He has totaled at least 60 innings and 60 bullpen appearances in each of the past nine seasons.

—Field Level Media