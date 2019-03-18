Report: Santana busted TV as Phils played Fortnite during game

FILE PHOTO: Jul 9, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana (41) and Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco (7) celebrate defeating the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

In the midst of the Philadelphia Phillies’ late-season collapse in the final two months of the 2018 campaign, Carlos Santana apparently provided the biggest hit in the team’s clubhouse.

As the Phillies’ young team suffered through an 8-20 September after having had the best record in baseball in late July, the team’s former first baseman — traded to the Seattle Mariners in December — reportedly discovered younger ex-teammates playing the video game Fortnite in the clubhouse during one game against rival Atlanta.

So, as Santana related to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the 32-year-old veteran slugged the television the players were using with a bat.

“I see a couple players — I don’t want to say names — they play video games during the game,” Santana told ESPN. “We come and lose too many games, and I feel like they weren’t worried about it — weren’t respecting their teammates or coaches or the staff or the office. It’s not my personality. But I’m angry because I want to make it good.”

Santana was part of a trade on Dec. 3 that sent him to Seattle along with young shortstop J.P. Crawford for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak told ESPN’s Passan that the incident was not related to the trade, adding it was “tough to include him in the trade with Seattle, but sometimes you have to trade good players to acquire other good players.”

Santana, 32, played in 161 games in his first season with the Phillies in 2018 and hit .229 with 24 homers, 86 RBIs and 110 walks. The nine-year veteran has a career average of .247 with 198 home runs and 673 RBIs and spent his first eight seasons with the Cleveland Indians.

