Pirates RHP Archer out for season following TOS surgery

Right-hander Chris Archer will not pitch until 2021 after undergoing surgery to relieve thoracic outlet syndrome, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced Wednesday.

Archer, who had surgery in St. Louis, consulted “with several leading vascular and orthopedic surgeons in recent weeks,” the team said.

During his second spring training start in February, the Pirates removed Archer with tightness in his neck. He made one start in March and tossed two scoreless innings.

The Mayo Clinic describes thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) as a group of disorders that occur when blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and the first rib (thoracic outlet) become compressed.

The Pirates acquired the 31-year-old Archer, a two-time All-Star in the American League, from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018.

He was 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts with the Pirates in 2019.

Archer is “projected to return” in 2021, per the Pirates.

