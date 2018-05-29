Report: Major League Baseball says Rizzo's slide was interference

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle deemed it “open season” on MLB catchers after Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s controversial slide into catcher Elias Diaz during Monday’s 7-0 Cubs win.

May 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) slides into the leg of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz (32) causing a throwing error which allowed two runs to score during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the bases loaded in the eighth inning, a ground ball was hit to shortstop Sean Rodriguez, who threw to Diaz to force Rizzo out at home by a comfortable margin. As Diaz threw to first trying to complete the double play, Rizzo slid feet first into Diaz’s right leg and foot, which was just outside the top of the batter’s box. With the contact, the catcher’s throw went high into right field, allowing two runs to score as Diaz dropped to the ground in pain.

The slide was deemed legal originally and after the play was reviewed, leading to Hurdle’s ejection after he argued the call furiously. Major League Baseball, however, believes interference should have been called and has informed both teams of its opinion, according to a report from ESPN.

“My position and my question is that, at the end of the day, we’ve put a rule in at home plate to protect the catchers,” Hurdle said afterward. “Everybody is going to see the play and say this is the play you can make on the catcher on his most vulnerable position. He’s completely exposed. He’s completely out in front of the plate. He has no defense whatsoever.

Diaz felt similarly, telling reporters through his interpreter, “In my personal opinion, I don’t think it was a good slide.

“I understand that there’s old-school baseball, but we’re not in old-school baseball anymore. There are new rules and things we’ve submitted to, and even us as catchers have mentally prepared ourselves for, and I don’t agree that that’s a legal slide.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was nearly as angry as Hurdle, arguing that the play shouldn’t even be reviewable. He called it a “perfect play” by Rizzo and said he was concerned that fans are being taught incorrectly about what is legal and not legal on such a play.

Rizzo did not deny he tried to make contact with Diaz.

“You have to go in and break the double play up,” Rizzo said. “I’m not trying to hurt anyone. Plays like that are scary, but at the same time, you have to play hard.

“...If you flip it around and one of their guys did it to us, are we sitting here saying the same thing? I don’t think so. ... I appreciate a few of their guys saying to me, ‘That’s a clean play. Didn’t look like you were trying to hit him.’ It’s one of those plays I’m sure will be talked about a little bit, but I don’t think it’s anything too crazy.”

Diaz remained in the game, and the pair talked briefly when Rizzo returned for an at-bat in the ninth inning.

“For me to come out of that game, he needed to break my leg,” Diaz said.

—Field Level Media