Reports: White Sox acquire P Nova from Pirates

FILE PHOTO: Sep 21, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova (46) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have acquired starting pitcher Ivan Nova from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to multiple reports.

The trade is pending a physical.

Jon Heyman reports that the Pirates will receive a young pitcher and an unconfirmed amount of international bonus pool availability.

Nova, 31, has one year remaining on his current three-year $26 million deal and is owed $9.1 million in 2019.

Nova went 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA for the Pirates last season and carries a 78-64 overall record over nine seasons, a career that started with the New York Yankees. The 6-foot-5 right-hander was the Pirates’ opening day starter in 2018.

Nova will bolster a ChiSox rotation that loses free agent James Shields and features young starting pitchers in Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito.

—Field Level Media