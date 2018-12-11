White Sox acquire RHP Nova from Pirates

Sep 21, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova (46) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox have acquired veteran right-hander Ivan Nova from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and international bonus pool money.

Nova, 31, has one year remaining on his current three-year $26 million deal and is owed $9.1 million in 2019.

Nova went 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA for the Pirates last season and carries a 78-64 overall record over nine seasons, a career that started with the New York Yankees. The 6-foot-5 right-hander was the Pirates’ opening day starter in 2018.

Nova bolsters a rotation that lost free agent James Shields but features young starting pitchers in Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito.

“Ivan is a quality individual who provides a veteran presence to our starting rotation and has shown the ability to consistently throw strikes,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement released Tuesday.

Rosario, 19, went 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 14 games (11 starts) between the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League.

The Pirates also received a $500,000 increase in their international bonus pool for investing in this year’s market.

