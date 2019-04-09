MLB disciplines three following Reds-Pirates brawl

Apr 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer (24) delivers a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh right-hander Chris Archer, Cincinnati outfielder Yasiel Puig and Reds manager David Bell received suspensions Tuesday for their roles in Sunday’s bench-clearing brawl in Pittsburgh.

Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball, announced the disciplinary measures.

Archer received a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing a fastball behind the back of Derek Dietrich during the fourth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. In his first at-bat, Dietrich had dropped his bat and stood to admire his towering 436-foot home run.

Puig drew a two-game suspension for “his aggressive actions during the incident,” the league said in a statement. Puig grabbed Pirates bench coach Tom Prince in the ensuing melee and attempted to put him in a headlock before being restrained by teammates.

Bell, who raced onto the field to argue that Archer should have been ejected, received a one-game suspension for his actions.

All three were also hit with undisclosed fines.

Archer’s suspension is subject to an appeal. Puig will begin serving his suspension Tuesday night when the Reds host the Miami Marlins. Bell will also sit out Tuesday’s game.

