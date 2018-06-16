Pirates reinstate Kang from restricted list

The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated infielder Jung Ho Kang from the restricted list Friday, a move that places him back on the team’s 40-man roster.

Jun 14, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Starling Marte (6) and third baseman Jung Ho Kang (27) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 4-0 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Kang hasn’t played in the majors since 2016 after being arrested on a DUI charge in his native South Korea for the third time. He received a suspended eight-month prison sentence in March 2017 for leaving the scene of an accident in Seoul on Dec. 2, 2016.

Kang, 31, was granted a work visa to re-enter the United States in April. He is now allowed to drive in the United States and recently told reporters he no longer drinks alcohol.

The Pirates also assigned Kang to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. He already has played in four games for the team and is 1-for-15. He played seven games at Class A Bradenton and batted .417 with three homers and 11 RBIs before being moved to Indianapolis.

Kang is due a pro-rated $3 million this season, and the Pirates hold a $5.5 million club option for his services in 2019.

Kang finished third in National League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2015 when he batted .287 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. The following season, Kang batted .255 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs.

—Field Level Media