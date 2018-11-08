Pirates sign 3B Kang to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Sep 28, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch hitter Jung Ho Kang hits a single against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Jung Ho Kang signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will compete to be the everyday third baseman in 2019.

General manager Neal Huntington declined Kang’s $5.5 million option on Oct. 31, but indicated he would be given another chance with the organization.

“We appreciate Jung Ho’s hard work to get back to being a productive Major League player, while continuing to handle himself appropriately off the field,” Huntington said. “We feel that bringing Jung Ho back in 2019 will make us better as he will have the ability to make a positive impact on our lineup. Competition and options are important to any organization and this signing provides us with both.”

Colin Moran was the primary third baseman last season.

Kang turns 32 next season and is coming back from wrist surgery. He hit 36 home runs combined in 2015 and 2016.

His return to the United States in 2018 was delayed months due to a December 2016 DUI arrest in his native South Korea. It was his third such charge since 2009.

