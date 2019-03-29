More than 250 international players on opening day rosters

(Reuters) - More than 250 players representing 20 different countries and territories outside of the United States were on opening day rosters and inactive lists, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

The 251 players born outside the United States represent 28.5 percent of MLB rosters and come from a record pool of 882 players that includes those on 25-man rosters, injured, suspended or restricted lists.

The number of countries and territories represented is the second highest total ever and is one fewer than the 2018 total. The total of 251 players is the third highest ever.

The Dominican Republic again leads the major leagues with a record 102 players.

Venezuela ranks second with 68 players, followed by Cuba (19), Puerto Rico (18), Mexico (8) and Japan and Canada (6 each).

The list also includes five players each from South Korea and Curacao, four from Colombia and one each from Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Taiwan and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates have the most internationally-born players with 14 each.