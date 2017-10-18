Highlights of Tuesday's MLB playoff games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday’s Major League Baseball playoff games:

Oct 17, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielders Enrique Hernandez (left) , Chris Taylor (3) and Yasiel Puig (66) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the 2017 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers 6, Cubs 1

Chris Taylor homered and drove in two runs, and Yu Darvish allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers moved to within a victory of the National League pennant with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers, who last reached the World Series in 1988, can advance with a win in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Darvish struck out seven, scattered six hits and walked just one as Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS. Darvish also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning.

Oct 17, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) and designated hitter Gary Sanchez (24) celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game four of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Yankees won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a 444-foot solo home run to dead center field. Taylor provided the Dodgers with a 3-1 lead with a fifth-inning RBI triple down the third base line that scored Joc Pederson, who led off with a double.

Yankees 6, Astros 4

Gary Sanchez hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with one out in the eighth inning as New York stormed back to beat Houston and even the American League Championship Series 2-2.

Aaron Judge started the comeback by opening homering off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. on the first pitch of the seventh. Judge then tied the game in the eighth with a long double off the left field wall against Ken Giles (0-1).

After Judge moved to third on a base hit by Didi Gregorius, Sanchez laced Giles’ 2-0 fastball to deep center field, scoring both runners. McCullers held the Yankees to one run on two hits in six-plus innings before the Astros’ bullpen imploded.