Judge gets Yankees back in ALCS in 8-1 rout

(The Sports Xchange) - Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer and made two outstanding catches in right field as the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 8-1 in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday.

Oct 16, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Judge ensured Houston would not be going for the sweep by producing one of his best games of the postseason. He drew a walk in the third inning off Charlie Morton (0-1) and homered off Will Harris to highlight a five-run fourth.

In between plate appearances, Judge made a leaping catch at the base of the right field wall in the fourth to rob Yuli Gurriel of at least an extra-base hit and possibly a homer.

After homering, Judge raced in to make a diving catch on Cameron Maybin for the first out of the fifth.

Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer, Chase Headley had a run-scoring infield single and Frazier scored on a wild pitch as the Yankees snapped a seven-game losing streak in the ALCS.

Oct 16, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Houston Astros center fielder Cameron Maybin (3) hits a single during the third inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium.

CC Sabathia (1-0) allowed three hits in six scoreless innings and improved to 10-0 this season following a New York loss.

Morton allowed seven runs and six hits in 3-2/3 innings.

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa were a combined 1-for-8, though Houston scored their lone run on a bases-loaded walk by Alex Bregman in the ninth.

In the second inning, following an infield single by Starlin Castro and a base hit by Aaron Hicks, Frazier hit a 2-2 fastball well into the right field seats.

The Astros threatened with two outs in the third by loading the bases on two walks and a single. Sabathia only needed two pitches to retire Correa on a soft popup.

Judge then made his leap in the fourth to catch Gurriel’s fly ball.