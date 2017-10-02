Yankees host Twins as MLB playoffs begin

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins in theAmerican League’s wild card elimination game on Tuesday as Major League Baseball’s post-season gets underway.

Sep 29, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) celebrates with catcher Austin Romine (27) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The winner of the single game knockout will face the AL Central champion Cleveland Indians in the AL Division Series starting on Thursday. The Indians finished with the best record (102-60) in the AL this season, courtesy of a league-record 22 successive victories from Aug. 24 - Sept. 14.

The AL West champion Houston Astros, who finished 101-61, host the AL East champion Boston Red Sox (93-69), with their ALDS also beginning on Thursday.

The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet in the National League’s wild card playoff on Wednesday, with the winner to face the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers from Friday.

The Dodgers finished with the best record in the majors (104-58) courtesy of a strong first part of the season, when they were 61-29 by the All Star break, and would have home field advantage for the World Series if they make that far. The NL East Champion Washington Nationals host the NL Central Champion Chicago Cubs in the other NLDS series beginning on Friday.