MLB announces postseason schedule

The 2019 baseball postseason will start Oct. 1 with the National League wild card matchup, with the American League’s version following on Oct. 2.

Should any tie-breaker games be needed following the end of the regular season, those would be played on Sept. 30 and broadcast by ESPN.

Both National League Division Series will begin on Oct. 3, with the two American League Division Series to start on Oct. 4. The best-of-five series potentially could run through Oct. 9 or 10.

The N.L. Championship Series is scheduled to start Oct. 11, with a potential Game 7 set for Oct. 19. The A.L. series is scheduled to begin on Oct. 12, with Game 7 to be played Oct. 20, if necessary.

The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 22 at the home of the remaining team with the best regular-season record. Oct. 24 and Oct. 28 have been set as travel days, with Game 7 set for Oct. 30, if necessary.

Fox Sports will air the World Series. TBS will broadcast the N.L. wild card game, with ESPN taking the A.L. game. The N.L. Division and Championship Series will be broadcast on TBS.

The A.L. Division Series will be broadcast on FS1 or MLB Network. The A.L. Championship Series will be broadcast on Fox or FS1.

