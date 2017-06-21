FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico to host two MLB games in April
June 21, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 4 months ago

Puerto Rico to host two MLB games in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Apr 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the opening day logo on a commerative base before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico will host a two-game series between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins in April, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday.

The games, to be played April 17-18 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, will mark the fifth time MLB games will be played in Puerto Rico and the first for both teams.

The games will be the first regular season ones played in Puerto Rico since the New York Mets and Miami Marlins held a three-game series in 2010.

MLB also held regular season games in San Juan in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor called the opportunity to play in his home country a dream come true.

“When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico, I remember going to those games and thinking to myself ‘I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people’.” Lindor said in a statement.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

