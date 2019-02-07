Baseball: Frank Robinson, MLB's first black manager, dies at 83

FILE PHOTO: Former Washington Nationals manager Frank Robinson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the MLB NLDS baseball series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals in Washington October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

(Reuters) - Frank Robinson, who in 1975 became Major League Baseball’s first African-American manager and is considered one of the game’s greatest players, died on Thursday at the age of 83.

Robinson, known for his leadership and competitive fire during a Hall of Fame playing career that spanned 21 seasons, became MLB’s first black manager when he walked the lineup card to home plate as a player-manager for the Cleveland Indians.

He managed the Indians, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals for parts of 16 seasons.

“Frank Robinson’s resume in our game is without parallel, a trailblazer in every sense, whose impact spanned generations,” MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement.

“He was one of the greatest players in the history of our game, but that was just the beginning of a multifaceted baseball career.”

Robinson was a 14-times All-Star who hit 586 home runs during a career in which he played for the Cincinnati Reds, Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels and Indians.

He also made history as the first Most Valuable Player of both the National and American Leagues, earned the 1966 AL Triple Crown and World Series MVP honors, and was a centerpiece of two World Series-winning Baltimore teams.