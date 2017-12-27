FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 12:41 AM / in an hour

Baseball: Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Yankees officially re-signed left-hander CC Sabathia to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports had the deal listed for $10 million.

Sabathia is coming off a roller-coaster season in which he suffered what might have been a career-ending knee injury in August. But the 37-year-old bounced back to anchor a rotation that carried the Yankees to the seventh game of the American League Championship Series.

Sabathia finished last season with a 14-5 record and a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts. He owns a 120-73 mark with a 3.75 ERA in 255 starts over nine seasons with the Yankees.

- - -

The Minnesota Twins signed veteran left-handed reliever Zach Duke to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Jun 7, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Jared Hughes (48) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning in game two of a double header at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Duke, 34, went 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals last season after returning midway through the campaign from Tommy John surgery.

The former 2009 All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates will be playing for his eighth different team -- and his seventh in the past eight seasons.

He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 468 appearances (169 starts) with the Pirates (2005-10), Arizona Diamondbacks (2011), Washington Nationals (2012-13), Cincinnati Reds (2013), Milwaukee Brewers (2014), Chicago White Sox (2015-16) and St. Louis Cardinals (2016-17).

- - -

The Cincinnati Reds signed right-handed reliever Jared Hughes to a two-year contract, the team announced.

The deal is reportedly worth $4.5 million. There is also a $3 million club option for 2020 with a buyout of $250,000.

Hughes, 32, went 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Brewers. He has a 20-16 record and 2.86 ERA in 380 career relief appearances.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
