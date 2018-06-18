Major League Baseball roundup: Astros run winning streak to 11 games

Carlos Correa opened the eighth inning with a game-tying home run, and Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez added run-scoring singles as the Houston Astros capped a perfect road trip with a 7-4 comeback victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Jun 17, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) rounds the bases after hitting home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Brandon Maurer (37) in the eight inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros extended their winning streak to 11 games and finished 10-0 on their trip by stringing together five consecutive hits leading off the eighth. Correa socked his 13th homer off Royals reliever Brandon Mauer (0-3) to knot the score at 4-all before Gattis and Gonzalez delivered RBI singles for a two-run lead.

Royals starter Brad Keller dipped in and out of danger, allowing three runs on nine hits and three walks over six innings for Kansas City. Astros right-hander Lance McCullers allowed a two-run homer to Hunter Dozier in the third inning but pitched effectively through six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Left-hander Tony Sipp (2-0) notched the win with a scoreless seventh inning.

Athletics 6, Angels 5

Jonathan Lucroy upstaged Albert Pujols’ 625th career home run with a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving Oakland a come-from-behind victory over Los Angeles.

Oakland forced extra innings by scoring twice in the ninth inning.

Pujols’ homer led off the sixth inning. He also drove in a run with a single in the third.

Rangers 13, Rockies 12

Rookie catcher Jose Trevino, playing in only his third major league game, flared a pinch-hit, two-run to cap Texas’ four-run ninth inning in a win over Colorado.

Colorado appeared to ice the game with two-run home run from Trevor Story in the top of the ninth.

With one out and the bases loaded, Trevino singled off Wade Davis, who blew his fourth save of the season.

Orioles 10, Marlins 4

Jace Peterson hit his first homer of the season and produced four RBIs as host Baltimore ended a nine-game losing streak with a win over Miami.

Miami first baseman Justin Bour belted two homers and drove in four runs.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy earned his first win since he beat the New York Mets 1-0 on June 6.

Mets 5, Diamondbacks 3

Brandon Nimmo hit a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as New York rallied for a victory over Arizona at Chase Field.

Jeurys Familia (3-3), who was activated off the disabled list before the game, gave up an RBI single to Jake Lamb in the eighth but was credited with the win when Nimmo homered.

The comeback lifted New York to its second win in games when trailing after eight innings.

Braves 4, Padres 1

Julio Teheran struck out a season-high 11 in six hitless innings in his return from the disabled list, guiding Atlanta to a win over visiting San Diego.

Teheran sailed through six innings on 95 pitches and walked three batters.

San Diego got its run in the eighth inning against reliever A.J. Minter when Jose Pirela brought home Franmil Reyes with a sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays 8, Nationals 6

Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte hit back-to-back home runs against Ryan Madson to break up a tie game as Toronto defeated visiting Washington.

Randal Grichuk hit two solo home runs and had four RBIs for the Blue Jays.

The Nationals tied the game in the top of the eighth against Tyler Clippard. Their threat ended in the eight when Bryce Harper flied out with the bases loaded.

Rays 3, Yankees 1

Wilmer Font and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter as Tampa Bay snapped a nine-game road losing streak with a victory over New York at Yankee Stadium.

Tampa Bay used a reliever as its “opener” for the second straight game and 14th time in the last 28 games.

Aaron Hicks homered for New York, who lost for only the fourth time in 17 games.

Indians 4, Twins 1

Yan Gomes hit a bases-clearing, three-run double in the third inning, and the Cleveland got a strong start from Triple-A call-up Shane Bieber to hold off Minnesota.

Bieber allowed 10 hits but only one run in 5 2/3 innings.

Minnesota’s Joe Mauer led off the game with a double and came home on Eduardo Escobar’s league-leading 28th double of the season.

Reds 8, Pirates 6

Billy Hamilton was 3-for-4 with three runs and two stolen bases and made a highlight catch, and Eugenio Suarez and Scott Schebler hit homers Sunday as Cincinnati salvaged one win in its road weekend series against Pittsburgh.

Schebler’s two-run shot in the ninth provided the winning margin.

Colin Moran homered, and Gregory Polanco was 3-for-3 with a home run for Pittsburgh.

Tigers 3, White Sox 1

Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer and Blaine Hardy lasted 5 1/3 innings to help Detroit complete a three-game sweep over Chicago.

Hardy scattered six hits and allowed a run, walking none and striking out three.

Chicago starter James Shields struck out five and walked four, permitting three runs on six hits over six innings.

Phillies 10, Brewers 9

Maikel Franco highlighted a 12-hit attack with a two-run home run and two-run single, propelling Philadelphia to a wild victory over Milwaukee.

Milwakuee came up just short in the ninth, scoring four runs in the final frame on a solo home run from Jesus Aguilar and a three-run homer from Eric Thames.

Tommy Hunter (2-0), the second of seven Philadelphia pitchers, was credited with the win after throwing one inning in relief of starter Aaron Nola.

Giants 4, Dodgers 1

Chris Stratton did not allow an earned run in six innings of work as visiting San Francisco earned a victory over Los Angeles.

Nick Hundley hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Brandon Belt, who returned after missing 13 games following an appendectomy, added a two-run home run in the third for San Francisco.

Stratton allowed three hits with a walk and struck out three.

Red Sox 9, Mariners 3

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning as Boston rolled past Seattle.

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts homered in a three-run seventh for the Red Sox.

Boston left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out nine.

