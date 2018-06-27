Major League Baseball roundup: Eovaldi outshines Scherzer in pitchers' duel

Nathan Eovaldi outdueled Max Scherzer on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Rays polished off a two-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 decision at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Jun 26, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) looks on during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Eovaldi (2-3) didn’t allow a hit until Bryce Harper doubled off the top of the left field wall with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Eovaldi rebounded, getting Anthony Rendon to bounce out to third baseman Matt Duffy for the third out.

Eovaldi struck out a season-high nine and walked two over his six innings, winning for the first time since his season debut at Oakland on May 30. Sergio Romo fanned Michael A. Taylor on three pitches with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth to pick up his sixth save.

Scherzer (10-4) permitted just four hits and a run over seven innings, walking three and fanning four. It marked just the second time in his last 10 starts that Scherzer didn’t strike out at least nine batters.

Astros 7, Blue Jays 0

Charlie Morton twirled seven shutout innings while Jake Marisnick delivered at the plate and in the field as Houston blanked visiting Toronto.

Morton (10-1) became the first member of the Houston staff to reach double digits in wins, reclaiming the form that highlighted his sensational start to this season. After scuffling with his command for three consecutive starts, the veteran right-hander displayed a masterful control of his repertoire, issuing just two walks while surrendering four hits — all singles — and recording 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays recorded their first hit with two outs in the fifth inning when Russell Martin lined a sharp single to left field. Randal Grichuk followed with another single, but Morton induced a groundball out from shortstop Aledmys Diaz.

Mets 4, Pirates 3 (10 innings)

Wilmer Flores delivered a walk-off RBI single with one out in the 10th inning as host New York edged Pittsburgh.

The Mets snapped a seven-game losing streak and improved to 5-18 in June. The Pirates have lost six of seven.

Michael Conforto led off the 10th by drawing a walk against Steven Brault (5-2). Todd Frazier followed with a single before Asdrubal Cabrera’s bunt was caught by Brault. Flores then hit Brault’s second pitch just fair down the third base line for his third walk-off hit of the season and ninth of his career, tying the team record.

Yankees 6, Phillies 0

Luis Severino pitched seven scoreless innings, Aaron Hicks and Didi Gregorius each homered and New York breezed past host Philadelphia.

Severino (12-2) gave up six hits while striking out nine. He threw 103 pitches, 72 for strikes. Hicks, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton each had two hits for the Yankees.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (5-6) continued his June struggles after allowing nine hits and six runs, three earned, in five innings. Arrieta, who hasn’t won a start since May 29, has a 6.66 ERA in June.

Red Sox 9, Angels 1

Jackie Bradley Jr. socked a solo homer and had four RBIs to aid another strong start for David Price as Boston routed visiting Los Angeles.

Price (9-5) allowed a run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings, earning his seventh win in nine starts. The southpaw has permitted three or fewer earned runs in each of his last nine outings.

Jun 26, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis (11) hits an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez added solo shots, and both Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland drove in one run for the Red Sox, who have won four of their last five games.

Athletics 9, Tigers 7

Jed Lowrie had the game-winning hit in the ninth inning for the second consecutive game, and Oakland rallied from a six-run deficit to hand host Detroit its seventh straight loss.

Lowrie, who hit a solo homer off Detroit closer Shane Greene one day earlier, smacked an RBI single off Greene (2-5) in the A’s latest victory. Lowrie finished with four hits, including a homer, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Oakland improved to four games over .500 for the first time since 2014.

Brewers 5, Royals 1

Freddy Peralta pitched seven dazzling innings and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as Milwaukee beat visiting Kansas City.

In his fourth career start, Peralta (3-0) only allowed a third-inning double down the right field line to Adalberto Mondesi and struck out 10. The only other baserunner he allowed was a two-out walk to Alex Gordon in the second.

Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar and Ryan Braun homered off Jakob Junis (5-9) as Milwaukee improved to a major league-leading 39-11 when going deep.

Padres 3, Rangers 2

Hunter Renfroe capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-out, run-scoring double to lead San Diego to a come-from-behind win over host Texas.

The Rangers had taken a 2-0 lead into the eighth on solo home runs by Rougned Odor and Robinson Chirinos.

The Padres won for only the second time in 10 games while snapping a three-game losing streak. The Rangers had won eight of nine going into Tuesday night.

Mariners 3, Orioles 2

Kyle Seager lined a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning that gave Seattle a narrow win over host Baltimore.

Seattle starter James Paxton (7-2) ended a brief two-start winless streak by allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 10 and walked one.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman allowed one run on five hits in six innings but came away with a no-decision thanks to the Mariners’ late rally.

Reds 5, Braves 3

Right-hander Matt Harvey made arguably his best start since joining the Cincinnati rotation, throwing 6 2/3 strong innings in a win over host Atlanta.

Harvey (3-5) scattered six hits and walked one batter during his longest start of the season. He improved to 3-3 since joining the Reds on May 8.

Rookie Jesse Winker paced the Cincinnati attack by going 3-for-4 and driving in two runs. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, hitting .444 (8-for 18) during that stretch. Scooter Gennett had two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games and scored three runs.

Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3

John Ryan Murphy drove in three runs to lead Arizona past host Miami.

Zack Godley (9-5) earned the win, improving to 4-0 in his past four starts. He allowed six hits, four walks and two runs in five innings.

Marlins rookie Elieser Hernandez (0-5), making his first start in three-plus weeks, took the loss despite striking out the side in the fourth. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth with Miami trailing 2-1. He allowed four hits, two walks and two runs, striking out a career-high eight batters.

Giants 3, Rockies 2

Gorkys Hernandez drew a bases-loaded, two-out, full-count walk from Colorado relief ace Adam Ottavino in the bottom of the eighth inning, breaking a tie and sending host San Francisco to a win in the series opener.

The Giants bounced right back after the Rockies had rallied to even the score at 2 in the top of the eighth on a two-out single by Trevor Story and a run-scoring double by Ian Desmond that kicked off the glove of San Francisco right fielder Andrew McCutchen.

Ottavino (3-1) surrendered a one-out single to Brandon Crawford and intentionally walked Joe Panik after Crawford stole second. Austin Slater then struck out for the second out before pinch hitter Alen Hanson drew a walk to load the bases and Hernandez worked Ottavino for the go-ahead walk.

Cardinals 11, Indians 2

Matt Carpenter had two homers and Jose Martinez and Kolten Wong also homered as host St. Louis knocked out Cleveland ace Corey Kluber in the second inning en route to an easy win.

Martinez’s two-out, three-run homer capped a five-run second inning and chased Kluber (11-4), who gave up six hits and six runs in 1 2/3 innings in his shortest career start. He walked one and struck out two in a game delayed by rain at the start for 86 minutes.

Carpenter had five hits, including a double and two singles, and scored five runs. He homered in the first and eighth innings and is 8-for-9 in the series.

White Sox 8, Twins 4

Yolmer Sanchez matched his career best of four RBIs, including the go-ahead two-run single, to help host Chicago topple Minnesota.

Avisail Garcia homered and Leury Garcia had three hits as Chicago won for the third time in the past four games.

Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza homered for the Twins. Adrianza also had a run-scoring single for Minnesota, which has dropped four of its last five games.

Cubs 9, Dodgers 4

Javier Baez hit two home runs, including a grand slam in a six-run sixth inning, as visiting Chicago rolled to a rout of Los Angeles.

The Cubs ended their five-game losing streak, all on the road, while also snapping their six-game regular-season losing streak at Dodger Stadium that dated back to 2016.

The grand slam was the fourth of Baez’s career and also the fourth time he has hit multiple home runs in a game, including three times this season. Baez finished the night with four hits, three of which went for extra bases.

—Field Level Media