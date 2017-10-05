Major League Baseball roundup

Sep 17, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the visiting Chicago Cubs, manager Dusty Baker announced on Thursday.

Baker did not divulge his starting pitchers for Games 2 and 3 of the series, with respect to the status of Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.51 ERA) as he deals with a hamstring injury. However, multiple media outlets reported that Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Game 3.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw on flat ground in the outfield for almost 15 minutes on Wednesday and is expected to have a bullpen session later on Thursday.

If Scherzer is penciled in for Game 3, that would mean left-hander Gio Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96 ERA) would be the starter for Game 2.

Strasburg (15-4, 2.52 ERA) will oppose right-hander Kyle Hendricks (7-5, 3.03 ERA) in Game 1 on Friday.

- - -

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy will undergo a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat next week in San Diego.

Bochy emphasized that the procedure -- called an ablation -- will not prevent him from fulfilling the final two seasons of his contract with the Giants.

- - -

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez left Game 1 in the American League Division Series in the first inning because of a knee injury.

Nunez, who played in just one game since Sept. 9 while dealing with an injury to the same knee, failed to make it to first base and was carried off the field by a Red Sox trainer and Boston manager John Farrell.

His status for the remainder of the series is to be determined.

- - -

Major League Baseball is investigating the potential use of a smartwatch by Arizona Diamondbacks coach/translator Ariel Prieto during Wednesday’s National League wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies, according to the New York Post.

Wearing a smartwatch violates baseball’s rules regarding the use of electronic devices.

Prieto told AZSports that he made a mistake by wearing his Apple Watch in the dugout during Wednesday’s game, but his reasoning for doing so dealt with routine rather than use.

Prieto was seen in the dugout wearing a watch similar to ones worn by Boston Red Sox personnel in August. Major League Baseball revealed last month that the Red Sox had used the watches to steal signs from New York Yankees catchers during games between the rivals this season.

- - -

Brian Snitker will return as the Atlanta Braves manager next season after the team announced that it exercised its 2018 contract option on Snitker.

Snitker was tabbed as interim manager in May 2016 before being named manager on Oct. 11, 2016. The Braves finished 72-90 this season.

- - -

Former reliever Joba Chamberlain told the New York Post that he is retired.

When asked by the newspaper if he was interested in extending his professional baseball career, Chamberlain said he had another important task ahead of him.

“No, it’s time to be a dad,” the 32-year-old said.

Chamberlain was invited to spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers this year, but was released before the team began the season.