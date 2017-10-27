Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Joe Girardi will not return as manager of the New York Yankees, the team announced on Thursday.

Girardi concluded a four-year, $16 million contract with the Yankees, who fell one win shy of advancing to the World Series this year -- losing Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.

After the Yankees lost in the ALCS, the 53-year-old Girardi said he would once again discuss his situation with his wife and three children.

Girardi owns a record of 910-710 with the Yankees. His win total ranks sixth in franchise history, trailing only Joe McCarthy (1,460), Joe Torre (1,173), Casey Stengel (1,149), Miller Huggins (1,067) and Ralph Houk (944).

- - -

The Chicago Cubs made sweeping changes to their coaching staff after failing to advance past the National League Championship Series for the second time in three seasons.

The Cubs officially announced the departure of pitching coach Chris Bosio, as well as hitting coach John Mallee and third base coach Gary Jones. In turn, the team hired former Boston hitting coach Chili Davis for the same position and former Red Sox third base coach Brian Butterfield to replace Jones.

- - -

The St. Louis Cardinals hired Mike Maddux as pitching coach.

Maddux spent the past two seasons in a similar role for the Washington Nationals. St. Louis also promoted Triple-A pitching coach Bryan Eversgerd to bullpen coach.

The Washington pitching staff set a franchise record with 1,476 strikeouts in Maddux’s first season in 2016, which also saw staff ace Max Scherzer win the National League Cy Young Award.

- - -

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson signed a two-year contract extension with club options for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The contract is guaranteed for $11.75 million for the two-year extension. It could reach $31.35 million with incentives over the four years if the options are picked up, according to MLB.com.

Anderson posted a 12-4 mark with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts this season. The 29-year-old, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a five-player deal, owns a 36-28 career record with a 3.87 ERA in 104 appearances (103 starts).