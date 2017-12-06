FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major League Baseball roundup
#Sports News
December 6, 2017 / 1:36 AM / in 31 minutes

Major League Baseball roundup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - The Kansas City Royals signed right-hander Wily Peralta to a one-year contract with a club option, the team announced Tuesday.

Sep 6, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wily Peralta throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Peralta will reportedly make $1.5 million this coming season. The option is worth $3 million with a $25,000 buyout.

Peralta, 28, is coming off a poor season in which he went 5-4 with a 7.85 ERA in 19 appearances (eight starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers. He also spent time at Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2017, and went 1-0 with one save and a 3.38 ERA in 13 appearances with the Sky Sox.

--

The Cleveland Indians avoided arbitration with Dan Otero, signing the right-handed reliever to a two-year, $2.5 million contract.

The deal includes a team option worth $1.5 million for the 2020 season, the Indians announced.

--

Leonys Martin and the Detroit Tigers have agreed on a major league contract for the 2018 season, the team announced.

Terms of the contracts were not announced by the Tigers, but USA Today reported Martin will make $1.75 million and could pocket up to $1.1 million in incentives.

--

The St. Louis Cardinals signed right-hander Miles Mikolas to a two-year contract, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Cardinals, but multiple reports have Mikolas receiving between $14 million and $16 million in the contract.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
