Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Palmeiro believes he has more to offer the game of baseball, and more to prove as well.

Dec 6, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks at a press conference at Yankee Stadium. Kevin R. Wexler/Northjersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

The 53-year-old Palmeiro, who last played in 2005, told The Athletic that he is thinking about making a comeback.

“There’s no doubt in my mind I can do it,” says Palmeiro, who ended his career as one of four players with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. “I’ve taken care of myself really well. I’ve been working out for years. Everything feels better than when I played.”

--

The New York Yankees formally introduced Aaron Boone at a press conference and the new manager of the storied franchise called the job “the chance of a lifetime.”

“We’re chasing championships,” Boone said at Yankee Stadium after being introduced as the 33rd manager in franchise history.

Boone signed a three-year contract through the 2020 season with a team option for 2021. He becomes the 18th Yankees manager to have played for the club.

--

The Oakland Athletics’ latest bid for a new stadium has apparently struck out -- without even getting to the plate.

After announcing they had picked a “preferred site” for a new privately financed stadium, the Athletics were informed by the Peralta Community College District that it is not even interested in discussing it.

The Athletics were looking at the 13-acre plot of land near Laney College that was close to downtown Oakland. The team hoped to move from the Coliseum to the new site by 2023, with a proposal including a $500 million, 34,000-seat stadium as well as retail and affordable housing.