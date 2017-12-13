Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The agent for superstar Bryce Harper said he met with the Washington Nationals last month to discuss a potential long-term contract extension.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 7, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) hits a 2-RBI home run during the eighth inning in game two of the 2017 NLDS against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old Harper, entering his final season of arbitration eligibility, is set to become one of the most sought-after free agents in baseball history next winter unless he and the Nationals agree to a new deal with the slugger.

Agent Scott Boras talked to reporters at baseball’s annual winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Wednesday about the early discussions and whether there will be Harper sweepstakes bidding next year.

“We had a meeting with the Washington ownership about a month ago, just for some preliminary discussions,” Boras said. “Other than that, it’s probably something that we’ll address as time goes forward.”

- - -

The Miami Marlins parted ways with another All-Star as they traded left fielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals, multiple outlets reported.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 5, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Former New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It is unclear what the Marlins are receiving in return, although right-handed pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara reportedly is included in the deal, per reports.

The trade, which reportedly is in place pending a physical, comes on the heels of two other big-name departures by the new Marlins regime, led by co-owner and CEO Derek Jeter.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 22, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Former Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna (13) hits a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Miami traded reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees on Monday in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-hander Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers. In addition, two-time All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon was sent to the Seattle Mariners last week for right-hander Nick Neidert, infielder Chris Torres and right-hander Robert Dugger.

- - -

The Minnesota Twins signed former New York Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda to a two-year contract worth $10 million.

The 28-year-old Pineda, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, will earn $2 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019, the Twins announced during baseball’s winter meetings.

Pineda was placed on the disabled list in mid-July with a right UCL injury and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on July 18. He likely will not be available for the 2018 season as he continues his rehab but would be ready for spring 2019.