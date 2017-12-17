Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Matt Kemp from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for four players and cash considerations, the Dodgers announced Saturday.

Heading east to Atlanta are first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, pitchers Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy and infielder Charlie Culberson. MLB.com reported the Braves have already designated Gonzalez for assignment.

Kemp, 33, is reunited with the Dodgers. He played for them from 2006-14, hitting 182 home runs, which is fourth in Dodgers’ history. Last season, he hit .276 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 23 doubles in 115 games for the Braves.

Gonzalez, 35, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox in August 2012 and was instrumental in helping Los Angeles win five straight National League West Division titles. In 14 big league seasons, the five-time All-Star has hit .288 with 2,010 hits, 311 homers and 1,176 RBIs while playing in 1,875 games.

Kazmir, 33, was signed to a three-year contract with Los Angeles before the 2016 season and went 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 starts during his first season with the Dodgers. He did not pitch last year due to a hip injury.

McCarthy, 34, signed a four-year deal with the Dodgers in December 2014 and in his three seasons with Los Angeles, went 11-7 with a 4.51 ERA in 29 starts.

- - -

The New York Yankees and CC Sabathia agreed on a one-year deal worth $10 million, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old left-handed free agent is coming off a roller-coaster season in which he suffered what might have been a career-ending knee injury in August. But Sabathia bounced back to anchor a rotation that carried the Yankees to the seventh game of the American League Championship Series.

New York lost that game to the eventual world champion Houston Astros, but Sabathia proved his worth. He also had been courted by the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.

Sabathia finished last season with a 14-5 record and a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts. He must pass a physical for the deal to become official.

- - -

The Chicago Cubs and right-handed reliever Steve Cishek agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the team announced.

Terms were not disclosed for the free agent, but a source told ESPN that the deal is worth between $12 million and $14 million.

Cishek, 31, made $6 million last season in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract. Cishek combined to go 3-2 with 16 holds, one save and a 2.01 ERA over 44 2/2 innings in 49 relief appearances for the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays last season. He began the season with the Mariners, posting a 3.15 ERA in 23 outings, before being traded to Tampa Bay on July 28 and posting a 1.09 ERA in 26 appearances.