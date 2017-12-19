Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Boston Red Sox re-signed free agent first baseman Mitch Moreland to a two-year contract through the 2019 season on Monday.

Moreland’s deal will reportedly pay him $13 million over two seasons with up to $1 million more in incentives, WEEI.com reports.

Moreland revealed after news broke of his re-signing that he underwent a scope on one of his knees to clean up a small meniscus tear, but that he is fully recovered now.

The 32-year-old batted .246 with 22 homers and 79 RBIs while playing in a career-high 149 games last season. Moreland owns a .252 batting average with 132 homers and 433 RBIs in 922 career contests with the Texas Rangers and Red Sox.

- - -

J.T. Realmuto reportedly wants to be part of the player exodus from Miami, as the Marlins catcher has requested a trade, according to multiple reports, after the new ownership began dismantling the team to slash payroll.

The group, which includes Derek Jeter, has already traded National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees, fellow All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals and two-time All-Star infielder Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners.

Outfielder Christian Yelich is also reportedly unhappy with the recent trades, according to ESPN. Yelich, 26, has four seasons remaining on his seven-year, $49.57 million contract but the club hasn’t been shopping him. He batted .282 with 18 homers, 81 RBIs and 16 steals last season, while the 26-year-old Realmuto set career highs of 17 homers and 65 RBIs last season while batting .278 in 141 games.

- - -

The San Diego Padres signed right-hander Jordan Lyles to a one-year contract with a club option for 2019.

Financial terms of the deal were not divulged by the Padres on Sunday, but FanRag Sports reported that Lyles will earn $750,000 in 2018.

Lyles joined San Diego in August after being released by the Colorado Rockies. The 27-year-old posted a 1-5 mark with a 7.75 ERA in 38 games. Lyles owns a 28-48 record with a 5.43 ERA in seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Rockies and Padres.