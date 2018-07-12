Major League Baseball roundup: Indians, Rockies both score 19 runs

Jose Ramirez slammed two home runs and drove in five runs as the Cleveland Indians took out their frustrations on the visiting Reds, crushing Cincinnati 19-4 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Jul 11, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) hits a two-RBI single in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor also homered as the Indians, who had 19 hits and went 11-for-18 with runners in scoring position, avoided getting swept by the Reds.

Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco (10-5) gave up just one run on five hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out seven. Adam Plutko pitched the final four innings for his first career save, allowing three runs.

The Indians scored two runs in the first, nine in the third and six more in the fourth for a 17-0 lead. Everyone in Cleveland’s starting lineup had at least one hit and one run after four innings.

Rockies 19, Diamondbacks 2

Carlos Gonzalez had two homers and drove in six runs, pitcher German Marquez also hit one of Colorado’s five home runs, and the Rockies routed Arizona in Denver.

Ian Desmond and Charlie Blackmon also homered as the Rockies pounded Arizona’s pitching staff, beginning with starter Shelby Miller (0-4), who left after the first inning due to right elbow tightness.

Arizona cycled through five pitchers in the first four innings. Diamondbacks second baseman Daniel Descalso wound up pitching 2 2/3 innings of three-run ball, and catcher Alex Avila followed with two scoreless innings.

Red Sox 4, Rangers 2

Chris Sale struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning, and host Boston beat Texas to cap a three-game sweep.

Sale (10-4) allowed six hits and walked one while recording 11 or more strikeouts for the fifth consecutive start. Xander Bogaerts added an RBI triple in the fifth for the Red Sox, who won their ninth straight game to match their longest winning streak of the season.

Nomar Mazara and Robinson Chirinos each had an RBI for the Rangers, who have lost eight of their past 10.

Mets 3, Phillies 0 (10 innings)

Brandon Nimmo’s three-run, two-out, pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning lifted New York past visiting Philadelphia for a split of the four-game series.

Nimmo’s walk-off shot off Phillies reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1) punctuated a rally that began with two outs. Amed Rosario doubled and Jose Reyes walked on a 3-2 count to bring Nimmo to the plate. Nimmo jumped on the first pitch in the at-bat from Leiter, ripping it over the right-center fence.

The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their past six games.

Giants 5, Cubs 4 (13 innings)

Buster Posey’s two-out, two-strike single in the 13th inning drove in Brandon Belt with the game-winning run as San Francisco recorded its second walk-off win over visiting Chicago in three days.

Neither team had scored since the seventh inning before Belt drew a two-out walk in the 13th from right-hander James Norwood (0-1), who was making his major league debut. Andrew McCutchen singled Belt to second, and Posey followed with his game-winner off the fence in right field.

Jul 11, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Daniel Descalso (3) watches as Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez (5) (background) rounds the bases in the fourth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dereck Rodriguez (4-1) pitched three hitless innings for the win.

Yankees 9, Orioles 0

Greg Bird hit a grand slam, driving in four runs for the second consecutive night, and New York won at Baltimore to gain a split of a four-game series.

New York starter Sonny Gray (6-7) threw six shutout innings, allowed only three hits and snapped a personal three-game losing streak. Gray also struck out eight and walked just one.

Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for the Yankees.

Rays 4, Tigers 2

C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Kevin Kiermaier also homered as the Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of Detroit in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Cron and Kiermaier had three hits apiece. Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) tossed three innings of scoreless relief and struck out four while collecting the victory. Sergio Romo pitched the ninth and notched his 11th save.

James McCann hit his sixth homer, a two-run-shot, for the Tigers. Jordan Zimmermann (4-1) gave up four runs on 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out five.

Pirates 2, Nationals 0

Starling Marte hit a two-out, two-run home run in the third inning to lift Pittsburgh to a win over visiting Washington.

Trevor Williams (7-7) and four relievers combined on the five-hit shutout. Williams threw five innings of four-hit ball for Pittsburgh, which has won three of four following a five-game losing streak.

Washington has lost three of four to fall back to .500.

Braves 9, Blue Jays 5

Ozzie Albies homered from both sides of the plate, lifting host Atlanta to a win over Toronto.

Albies is the first Brave to hit homers from each side during the same game since Nick Swisher in August 2015. Atlanta Hall of Famer Chipper Jones did it six times in the regular season and once in the postseason.

The Braves scored six times in the second inning to pull away. Mike Foltynewicz (7-5) got the win despite giving up five runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Marlins 5, Brewers 4 (12 innings)

Starlin Castro’s one-out single in the 12th inning gave Miami a win over visiting Milwaukee.

Castro hit the first pitch he saw from reliever Jorge Lopez (0-1), and his single to left scored Garrett Cooper from second for Miami’s sixth walk-off win of the year. The Marlins took two of three in the series against the Brewers, who still have the best record in the National League.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar, who won the National League fan vote and was named an All-Star during the game, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. His two-run double in the eighth tied the score 4-4.

A’s 8, Astros 3

Chad Pinder crushed a three-run home run, and Khris Davis produced a pair of extra-base hits as Oakland slugged its way to a win at Houston.

By taking two of the first three in a four-game series that ends Thursday, the Athletics extended their streak of unbeaten series to eight. It’s their longest such streak since a run of nine unbeaten series from May 17-June 13, 2013.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt (2-3) worked five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk.

White Sox 4, Cardinals 0

Tim Anderson had a double and two RBIs, and Carlos Rodon pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings as Chicago broke a six-game losing streak with a victory over visiting St. Louis.

Yolmer Sanchez and Omar Narvaez had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who had tied their worst 91-game start in franchise history before winning the second contest of the two-game interleague series. Rodon (2-3) gave up three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The Cardinals, who managed just four hits, went 5-4 on their road trip that ended Wednesday.

Mariners 3, Angels 0

Marco Gonzales gave up just two hits through seven scoreless innings, leading Seattle to a win over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzales (10-5) struck out four and did not walk a batter. Alex Colome and Edwin Diaz (major-league-best 36th save) pitched hitless ball in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to complete the shutout.

The Mariners got a third-inning solo homer from David Freitas — his first career major league long ball — and a two-run single from Nelson Cruz in the fourth.

Dodgers 4, Padres 2

Kenta Maeda allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, and Los Angeles scored three times in the third inning to win at San Diego.

Maeda (6-5) gave up four hits and one walk while striking out nine. He and four relievers held the Padres to five hits. Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 25th save.

Matt Kemp, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger had two hits apiece for the Dodgers.

Twins 8, Royals 5

Brian Dozier went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Logan Morrison also homered to lead Minnesota to a victory over Kansas City in Minneapolis.

Bobby Wilson had three hits and two RBIs, and Joe Mauer also had three hits for Minnesota, which won for the sixth time in seven games. Lance Lynn (7-7) allowed five hits and four runs, three of them earned, in five-plus innings for the win.

Mike Moustakas had three hits, including a pair of homers, and scored three runs, and Salvador Perez also homered and had two hits for the Royals, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

—Field Level Media