Major League Baseball roundup: LeBlanc signs extension, leads Seattle to win

Wade LeBlanc, who signed a contract extension earlier in the day, pitched seven strong innings Tuesday night as the host Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 at Safeco Field for their eighth straight victory.

Jul 3, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc (49) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

LeBlanc (4-0) allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out four.

His contract extension covers the 2019 season, with club options through 2022.

The left-hander, in his second stint with the Mariners, has made 20 starts with Seattle without suffering a loss, the third-longest streak to begin a tenure with a single club since 1920. LeBlanc trails only the New York Yankees’ Whitey Ford (22 games, 1950-53) and Montreal’s Kirk Rueter (22, 1993-94).

Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 2

Paul Goldschmidt hit the go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning and Zack Greinke won his fourth straight start as host Arizona held on to beat St. Louis.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Diamondbacks. The Cardinals have lost five of six.

Goldschmidt homered to the opposite field off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (3-4) and finished 2-for-4 — he singled in the eighth inning — to continue his torrid five-week stretch. He is batting .385 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs in 33 games since May 27 to lift his overall average from .201 to .277. The first baseman has six hits in eight at-bats in the first two games of the three-game series against the Cardinals.

Indians 6, Royals 4

Yan Gomes belted his third career grand slam to help Cleveland edge host Kansas City.

Yonder Alonso went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Jose Ramirez also drove in one as Cleveland won its third straight game. The Indians have scored 30 runs during the winning streak.

Rookie right-hander Shane Bieber (4-0) remained unbeaten in five major league starts despite allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings. The 23-year-old struck out two and walked one.

Blue Jays 8, Mets 6

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as Toronto came back to defeat visiting New York.

Gurriel’s homer came against reliever Tim Peterson (1-1), who retired his first two batters before hitting Randal Grichuk with a pitch. Gurriel, who had three RBIs in the game, followed with his fourth homer of the season.

Former Blue Jays star Jose Bautista received a standing ovation from the crowd in his first game in Toronto since he finished a 10-season stint with the Blue Jays in 2017. In all, the Mets outfielder walked three times, singled and scored once in five plate appearances. He also committed an error in right field.

Rays 9, Marlins 6 (16 innings)

Rookie Jake Bauers smacked a two-out, two-run double in the top of the 16th inning, breaking a tie and igniting a five-run explosion that gave visiting Tampa Bay a victory over Miami in a game that lasted 5 hours, 31 minutes.

The game was the longest for the Rays since an 18-inning affair against Baltimore in 2013. The Marlins had a 17-inning game in March against the Chicago Cubs.

Jul 3, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hits a three run home run in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Vidal Nuno (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. Jose Alvarado and catcher Jesus Sucre, making his fourth career pitching appearance, combined on a three-hit, two-run bottom of the 16th to wrap up the wild affair.

Dodgers 8, Pirates 3

Max Muncy hit two of Los Angeles’s six home runs in a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor, Yasmani Grandal and Enrique Hernandez also homered for Los Angeles, which had four homers a night earlier in a 17-1 victory over the Pirates. The Dodgers have hit 18 homers in five games against Pittsburgh.

David Freese was 3-for-3 and drove in all three Pirates runs with two singles and a homer.

Astros 5, Rangers 3

Josh Reddick and Tony Kemp flashed rare displays of power, and Houston snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over host Texas.

Reddick homered off Rangers right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-2) in the third inning for his seventh home run of the season and first since a multi-homer game on April 21 in Chicago against the White Sox. Three batters later, with catcher Tim Federowicz on first base, Kemp blasted a two-run homer to right for his second homer and first since May 26 at Cleveland.

Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel (5-8) benefitted from the early run support and worked seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. He led 2-0 before even taking the mound thanks to run-scoring doubles from Yuli Gurriel and Reddick.

Yankees 8, Braves 5

Giancarlo Stanton made a leaping catch at the right-center field fence in the top of the seventh inning to rob Kurt Suzuki of a home run and hit a two-run homer in the eighth as New York held on to beat visiting Atlanta.

Stanton was unable to catch a two-run homer by Nick Markakis off Adam Warren in the seventh that cut the lead to 6-5. Stanton made an awkward leap to snag the ball and hit the fence with his arms and legs as it bounced into the first row of the seats.

Aroldis Chapman, pitching for the third straight day, threw a scoreless ninth for his 24th save.

Phillies 3, Orioles 2

Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings as host Philadelphia won its third in a row, defeating Baltimore in a game that was delayed nearly 90 minutes at the outset because of rain.

Eflin (7-2) won his sixth straight start, becoming the first Phillies pitcher to do so since Cliff Lee in 2011. Eflin allowed two runs on five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six. The right-hander continued his strong performance from June, when he went 5-0 with a 1.76 ERA.

Orioles starter Alex Cobb (2-10) allowed all three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

White Sox 12, Reds 8 (12 innings)

Yoan Moncada laced a tiebreaking three-run triple for Chicago, which came back from four- and five-run deficits to beat host Cincinnati.

The White Sox won for the second time in six games. The Reds lost for just the fourth time in their last 16 games.

Hector Santiago (3-3), the sixth White Sox pitcher, earned the win by recording all six outs via strikeout over two hitless innings.

Red Sox 11, Nationals 4

Eduardo Nunez and Xander Bogaerts both hit three-run homers while J.D. Martinez added a two-run shot as Boston defeated Washington in the second game of their interleague series at Nationals Park.

The teams will meet early on Wednesday for a July 4th special in the finale of this three-game series. Boston has won the first two games while the Nationals have dropped four in a row.

Nunez hit his blast in the second inning to give the Red Sox an early lead. Bogaerts got his homer during a six-run fifth inning, and Martinez finished with four RBIs.

Rockies 8, Giants 1

Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon homered, Antonio Senzatela pitched seven shutout innings and Colorado beat visiting San Francisco.

Blackmon finished with three hits and Trevor Story had an RBI triple for the Rockies, who have won 14 of their last 16 home games against San Francisco.

Alen Hanson had two hits and an RBI for the Giants, who have dropped two in a row after winning seven of eight.

Cubs 5, Tigers 3

Jason Heyward scored two runs and drove in another, Anthony Rizzo knocked in two runs and Chicago rallied from a three-run deficit to top visiting Detroit.

Kyle Schwarber added a solo homer for Chicago. Ex-Tiger Justin Wilson (3-2) collected the victory with one inning of scoreless relief. Pedro Strop got the last three outs for his second save.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks gave up three runs on seven hits in five innings. Detroit’s Michael Fulmer tossed six innings, also allowing three runs on seven hits.

Brewers 2, Twins 0

Eric Thames hit a two-run home run and Junior Guerra, Josh Hader and Corey Knebel combined for a two-hitter as host Milwaukee blanked Minnesota.

Thames had two hits as Milwaukee became the first team in the National League to hit the 50-win mark. The Brewers won despite managing just four hits and striking out 16 times in 28 at-bats.

Guerra (5-5) pitched five shutout innings, giving up just two hits and walking three while striking out eight. Left-hander Hader then came on and pitched a season-high three innings, allowing just a walk while striking out two for his 14th hold of the season. Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth to garner his ninth save.

Athletics 6, Padres 2

Jed Lowrie highlighted a five-run sixth inning with a bases-clearing double as host Oakland rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat San Diego in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Padres left-hander Clayton Richard (7-8) had shut out the A’s on two hits over five innings before walking Chad Pinder to open the sixth.

After a single by Marcus Semien and a walk to Stephen Piscotty loaded the bases, Lowrie drove in all three with his 25th double of the season.

