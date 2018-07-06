Major League Baseball roundup: Nats escape 9-0 hole, beat Marlins

Trea Turner hit two homers, including a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth, and drove in a career-high eight runs as the Washington Nationals rebounded from a nine-run, fourth-inning deficit to stun the visiting Miami Marlins 14-12 Thursday.

Jul 5, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a grand slam during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

It was the biggest comeback for a victory in Nationals history.

Turner hit his first homer of the night, a solo shot, in the fourth before driving in a run on a forceout in the fifth. Washington added five more runs and took a 10-9 lead in the sixth on Turner’s first career grand slam, and then pushed the advantage to 14-9 in a four-run seventh.

Shawn Kelley (1-0) got the win after throwing a scoreless sixth. Miami sliced the deficit to 14-12 when Brian Anderson hit a three-run, eighth-inning homer off Kelvin Herrera, but Washington’s Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save.

Astros 4, White Sox 3

Yuli Gurriel slapped a bases-loaded, walk-off single to right-center field, and host Houston rallied for a victory over Chicago.

With the White Sox ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, George Springer blooped a single to center off Joakim Soria (0-3), scoring Tony Kemp and pulling the Astros even.

Kemp had opened the ninth with a pinch-hit walk and advanced to third base when Marwin Gonzalez, also pinch-hitting, added a flare single to right field. Following Springer’s hit, Alex Bregman walked and Jose Altuve struck out before Gurriel plated Gonzalez with his hit.

Rangers 7, Tigers 5

Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman hit two-run homers to begin and end a flurry of seven unanswered runs, and Texas hung on to win at Detroit.

Jul 5, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria (48) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Gallo hit a two-run shot in the second inning and the Rangers eventually extended their lead to 7-0 in the fourth before the Tigers began mounting their comeback.

After Detroit trimmed the deficit to two runs in the bottom of the ninth, Texas’ Keone Kela induced pinch hitter Jeimer Candelario to hit into a fielder’s choice, struck out Nick Castellanos and retired Niko Goodrum on a comebacker to earn his 21st save in as many opportunities.

Brewers 7, Braves 2

Jhoulys Chacin threw seven strong innings and helped host Milwaukee beat Atlanta in the opener of a four-game series.

Chacin, a former Brave, allowed two runs in the first inning but settled down and did not permit another run. The outing matched his longest of the season, and he allowed three hits and one walk. Chacin (7-3) equaled his season high with seven strikeouts while recording his first win since June 13.

The Brewers’ offense was led by Hernan Perez, who had three of the team’s seven hits, including a triple and his fifth homer of the season. He scored twice and drove in two runs.

Twins 5, Orioles 2

Jake Cave had two doubles and three hits, Logan Morrison homered and Aaron Slegers picked up his first major league win as Minnesota beat Baltimore in Minneapolis.

Slegers (1-0), making his fourth career major league start and first this season, allowed just three hits and one run — a long fifth-inning home run by Jonathan Schoop — over six innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Schoop hit a pair of solo home runs and Manny Machado and Adam Jones each doubled for Baltimore, which lost its third consecutive game and fell for the 10th time in 11 games.

Cardinals 11, Giants 2

St. Louis gave Johnny Cueto a rude greeting in his return from the disabled list, bombing the veteran for four first-inning runs en route to a blowout win at San Francisco.

Luke Weaver (5-7) pitched eight innings of two-run, two-hit ball, helping the Cardinals record a fifth win in their past six road games.

Cueto (3-1), who sprained his right elbow in April after starting the season 2-0, was pitching in the majors for the first time in more than two months. He gave up five runs on 10 hits in five innings.

Mariners 4, Angels 1

Marco Gonzales earned his team-leading ninth victory of the season as Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles.

Gonzales (9-5) went six innings and allowed one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

The Mariners’ Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the ninth for his major-league-leading 34th save of the season. Chris Herrmann homered for Seattle, and Guillermo Heredia had two doubles and an RBI.

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 3

Carlos Asuaje and Wil Myers combined for four hits, three runs and three RBIs as San Diego broke a three-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

San Diego rookie Eric Lauer (4-5) gave up seven hits and one run in five-plus innings. The Padres reached six runs for only the second time in 12 games while winning for the fourth time in 17 games.

Ketel Marte had a double and a two-run homer, and A.J. Pollock, Jon Jay and Nick Ahmed had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who have lost six of seven after winning seven of eight.

—Field Level Media