Major League Baseball roundup: Nats' Reynolds drives in 10

Mark Reynolds went 5-for-5 with two homers and tied a team record with 10 RBIs as the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 18-4 on Saturday.

Jul 7, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds (14) hits a RBI home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Reynolds hit a two-run homer and a three-run shot along with a pair of two-run singles plus an RBI double. The 10-RBI game tied Anthony Rendon’s team record, set April 30, 2017. On Friday, Reynolds crushed a pinch-hit, walk-off homer that gave Washington a 3-2 victory over Miami.

Pedro Severino added a three-run homer that was the big hit in a seven-run fifth inning in which Washington took charge.

Max Scherzer (11-5) gave up three solo homers and four runs in seven innings in winning for the first time since June 5. He had gone 0-4 in his previous five starts.

Diamondbacks 20, Padres 5

David Peralta tied a franchise record with five hits, and Paul Goldschmidt, Steven Souza Jr., Nick Ahmed, Alex Avila and Ketel Marte homered as Arizona set a franchise record for runs scored in a rout of visiting San Diego.

Wil Myers tied a San Diego franchise record with three home runs.

The Diamondbacks finished with 18 hits and scored in all but one inning (the fifth) while breaking the franchise record of 18 runs in a game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 17, 2014. Peralta, Goldschmidt, Avila and Ahmed all had three RBIs, while Souza and Daniel Descalso had two apiece.

Cubs 8, Reds 7

Javier Baez had four hits, including a solo homer, and Chicago rallied from a five-run deficit to topple visiting Cincinnati.

Baez and Ben Zobrist drove in two runs apiece, while Addison Russell and Victor Caratini each had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Randy Rosario (4-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the victory. Brandon Morrow collected his 20th save.

The Cubs completed their comeback with four eighth-inning runs. Baez’s infield single tied the game 7-7, and Anthony Rizzo’s groundout brought home Zobrist with the go-ahead run.

Red Sox 15, Royals 4

Xander Bogaerts ignited a comeback with a three-run triple at Kansas City, sending Boston to a fifth consecutive victory.

Mookie Betts had four hits, and Andrew Benintendi homered and scored four runs. The Red Sox used four-, three- and seven-run uprisings to rescue left-hander David Price, who gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The loss was Kansas City’s eighth in a row. The Royals have been outscored 54-23 in that stretch.

Twins 5, Orioles 4

Max Kepler homered for the second straight game, and Bobby Wilson drove in three runs as Minnesota rallied for its third consecutive victory, beating Baltimore in Minneapolis.

It was the fifth straight loss for Baltimore and the 12th in 13 games. The Orioles, who own the worst record in the majors, lost for the 35th time in 47 road games.

Jul 7, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Jon Jay (9) beats the tag of San Diego Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis (13) for a double during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson — in the midst of a 1-for-35 slump and hitless in 19 consecutive at-bats — had two hits, including a two-run double in the sixth that proved to be the game-winner.

Cardinals 3, Giants 2

Carlos Martinez pitched seven strong innings for his third consecutive win and helped his cause with an RBI double as St. Louis won at San Francisco.

All three Cardinals runs came against Giants right-hander Jeff Samardzija (1-5), who was returning from the disabled list to pitch in the majors for the first time since May 29.

Martinez (6-4) allowed one run and six hits in his seven innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. Bud Norris worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to record his 17th save.

Phillies 3, Pirates 2

Philadelphia stacked together three consecutive two-out hits, including Jorge Alfaro’s go-ahead RBI double in a three-run seventh inning, to charge past host Pittsburgh for a sixth win in a row.

Starling Marte was 3-for-4 with two runs and a solo home run for the Pirates, who lost their fifth straight.

Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta (6-6) gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk for his first win since May 29. He was 0-4 in six starts in the interim. Rookie Victor Arano recorded his second career save.

Yankees 8, Blue Jays 5

Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge opened the game with consecutive home runs, Luis Severino won his fifth consecutive start, and New York won at Toronto.

Gardner also had a two-run triple and Brandon Drury hit a two-run double. Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out the first batter in the ninth inning before leaving the mound with knee discomfort. Chasen Shreve replaced him and gave up a homer before securing the victory.

Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, and Randal Grichuk and Aledmys Diaz added solo shots.

Rays 3, Mets 0

Blake Snell tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings in winning his fourth consecutive start, and Tampa Bay received two RBIs from Wilson Ramos in a win at New York.

The Rays climbed back to .500 at 44-44 with their 10th win in 14 games. The Mets had their two-game winning streak snapped and have lost 24 of 32.

Snell (12-4) held New York hitless in 14 plate appearances with runners on base. The left-hander allowed six hits and three walks while striking out nine. He lowered his ERA to an American League-leading 2.09.

Rockies 5, Mariners 1

Noel Cuevas had three hits, including a three-run homer to break a seventh-inning tie, as Colorado earned a victory at Seattle.

The Rockies won their fifth in a row and posted their eighth victory in nine games.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland pitched five innings and allowed one run on five hits. Scott Oberg (2-0) got the win with one perfect inning of relief.

Astros 12, White Sox 6

Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman slugged homers, and Houston pounded visiting Chicago.

Bregman finished 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. He led a parade of six Astros with multi-hit games, including Gurriel (2-for-4, four RBIs), and Evan Gattis (2-for-4, RBI, walk).

White Sox starter James Shields allowed season-high totals in hits (10) and earned runs (eight) while laboring through 5 2/3 innings.

Tigers 7, Rangers 2

Detroit scored seven first-inning runs off Cole Hamels with the aid of a three-run error, and Mike Fiers tossed six strong innings in a victory over visiting Texas.

Niko Goodrum had the second four-hit game of his career. Nicholas Castellanos had a solo homer while Mikie Mahtook and Jose Iglesias each contributed two hits and an RBI in Detroit’s second straight win.

Fiers (6-5) gave up one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six.

A’s 6, Indians 3 (11 innings)

Stephen Piscotty hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the 11th inning to help Oakland win at Cleveland.

Piscotty’s eighth homer of the season came off reliever Josh Tomlin (0-5), who was victimized on a 3-2 cutter that was clocked at 86 mph.

Cleveland’s Corey Kluber pitched seven scoreless innings but had to settle for a no-decision after his bullpen blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth. The Indians had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Braves 5, Brewers 1

Freddie Freeman had three hits to support Anibal Sanchez in Atlanta’s win at Milwaukee.

Freeman went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run with an eighth-inning triple. Freeman then scored in the eighth when Nick Markakis followed with a triple. The Braves tacked on a third run in the eighth on Ryan Flaherty’s pinch-hit single with the bases loaded.

Sanchez (4-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out a season-high eight batters.

Dodgers 3, Angels 1

Ross Stripling pitched six strong innings, and Justin Turner hit a two-run single as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Stripling (7-2) didn’t walk anyone and allowed just one run, lowering his ERA to 2.22.

Mike Trout led the Angels with his 25th homer of the season, tied for second in the majors. Trout went 3-for-4.

