Major League Baseball roundup: Orioles earn 15-inning win over Braves

Baltimore’s Manny Machado broke a 14-game homerless streak with a two-run shot in the 15th inning to give the Orioles a 10-7 win over the host Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Jun 22, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado (13) tags out Atlanta Braves left fielder Danny Santana (23) on a steal attempt in the tenth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Gentry was hit by a pitch to open the inning and was sacrificed to second. Machado connected on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Peter Moylan (0-1) and placed it in the visitors’ bullpen in left field for his 19th homer. It was Machado’s first long ball since June 2, ending his longest homerless streak of the season.

Atlanta forced extras by scoring four times in the bottom of the ninth against Baltimore closer Zach Britton. He loaded the bases and allowed an RBI single to Ozzie Albies, a two-run single to Freddie Freeman and an RBI double to Nick Markakis, whose liner got over the head of right fielder Jace Peterson. Freeman tried to score but was thrown out at the plate.

Baltimore had taken a four-run lead by scoring six times in the top of the ninth against Atlanta relievers Dan Winkler and Sam Freeman. The Orioles got an RBI single from Danny Valencia, an RBI double from Jonathan Schoop and a Chris Davis sacrifice fly. Caleb Joseph added a run-scoring double, Steve Wilkerson knocked in a run with a single, and Craig Gentry drove in a run with a base hit to complete the rally.

Red Sox 14, Mariners 10

J.D. Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, including a tiebreaking two-run single with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, as Boston rallied to defeat visiting Seattle.

The Mariners blew a five-run lead for the second time in three games to lose their season-high fifth straight. They also wasted a big night from designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who went 4-for-5 with two homers and seven RBIs.

Cruz, who now has 20 home runs this season, hit three-run blasts in the first and fourth innings. Ryon Healy added a solo shot, his 14th, for Seattle.

Brewers 2, Cardinals 1

Jesus Aguilar’s second homer of the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted host Milwaukee past St. Louis.

Aguilar blasted his 16th homer off Bud Norris (3-2), lining an 0-2 fastball on the outer half of the plate over the wall in right-center. The long ball gave Milwaukee its third straight win.

Aguilar’s homer in the bottom of the seventh not only evened the score, but it also ended rookie Jack Flaherty’s bid at history. Aguilar golfed a low slider into the Milwaukee bullpen in left with one out for the Brewers’ first hit. Flaherty struck out 13, matching a career high, in seven innings while walking two. He gave up just the one run and one hit.

Royals 1, Astros 0

Rosell Herrera followed a marvelous defensive play in the bottom of the eighth inning with a run-scoring triple in the top of the ninth as visiting Kansas City snapped a nine-game losing skid in blanking Houston.

Herrera scored Adalberto Mondesi with his drive to center field off Ken Giles (0-2), who surrendered a leadoff single to Mondesi to open the ninth.

Herrera began the eighth by snatching a home run from Houston’s Alex Bregman, timing his jump in right field to make the catch at the wall. Bregman went 0-for-4 as his streak of reaching base safely was snapped at 31 games.

Rangers 8, Twins 1

Shin-Soo Choo extended his on-base streak to 35 games with two hits, including a two-run homer, and Mike Minor gave up just one run over six innings as Texas cruised to its sixth straight win by beating Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Choo finished with three RBIs. Nomar Mazara and Adrian Beltre each had two hits and drove in two runs, and Robinson Chirinos also had two hits for the Rangers, who had lost seven in a row before starting their win streak. Mazara has 11 hits and seven RBIs over his past five games.

Minor (5-4) faced the minimum 15 batters over the first five innings, allowing just a first inning two-out single to Brian Dozier, who was easily gunned down by left fielder Joey Gallo trying to stretch it into a double. The Texas left-hander allowed three hits and walked two to go along with three strikeouts while picking up his first win in four starts.

Rockies 11, Marlins 3

Nolan Arenado homered for the fourth consecutive game, Jon Gray struck out 12 in seven innings, and Colorado routed Miami in Denver.

Jun 22, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) watches his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Arenado finished with three hits. After going hitless in the first game of the current seven-game homestand, Arenado is 10-for-17 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past four games.

Tom Murphy had three hits and two RBIs for Colorado, which has won a season-high four in a row at home. Derek Dietrich homered among his three hits, and J.T. Realmuto also had three hits for the Marlins, who have lost three in a row.

Angels 2, Blue Jays 1

Andrew Heaney threw seven strong innings, and Los Angeles made two first-inning runs stand up in a victory over Toronto in Anaheim, Calif.

Heaney (4-5) held the Blue Jays scoreless for six innings before giving up a run in the seventh, but Cam Bedrosian (eighth inning) and Blake Parker (ninth inning, ninth save) finished it off.

Mike Trout started as the Angels’ designated hitter for the third consecutive game, still feeling the effects of a sprained right index finger. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Padres 6, Giants 2

Clayton Richard pitched six strong innings to win his fourth consecutive start, helping San Diego snap a five-game losing streak with a win at San Francisco.

Richard (7-6) combined with five relievers on a five-hitter, snapping the Giants’ three-game winning streak in the process.

Cory Spangenberg scored twice, and Eric Hosmer and Manuel Margot each drove in two runs for the Padres.

A’s 11, White Sox 2 (Game 1)

Franklin Barreto hit two home runs and racked up six RBIs, and Sean Manaea delivered a strong start as Oakland won the opener of a doubleheader in Chicago for its fifth straight victory. The White Sox lost their eighth in a row.

Barreto hit a three-run homer off James Shields in the second inning to give Oakland a 4-0 lead. The A’s have now homered in 22 straight road games, a franchise record. Barreto tacked on another three-run blast in the eighth inning, his third of the season — all in his past two games.

Khris Davis, Jed Lowrie and Jonathan Lucroy each had RBIs for Oakland, which took advantage of three White Sox errors.

White Sox 6, A’s 4 (Game 2)

Omar Narvaez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Chicago snapped its season-worst skid with a victory over Oakland to earn a doubleheader split.

Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs as Chicago beat the Athletics for the first time in five meetings this season. Adam Engel added a two-run single for the White Sox.

Matt Olson homered and drove in two runs for the Athletics. Khris Davis contributed a two-run single.

Phillies 12, Nationals 2

Carlos Santana homered and drove in four runs, and Odubel Herrera homered for the fifth consecutive game as Philadelphia won at Washington.

Slideshow (14 Images)

Santana hit a two-run homer and added a two-run single while finishing 2-for-4 with three runs. He also walked twice.

Herrera went 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs. Nick Williams added three RBIs for the Phillies.

Diamondbacks 2, Pirates 1 (13 innings)

Ketel Marte hit a two-out RBI single in the 13th inning to give visiting Arizona a win at Pittsburgh.

Jon Jay drew a walk from Tyler Glasnow (1-2) to lead off the 13th. After Paul Goldschmidt flied out and Jake Lamb struck out, David Peralta walked. Marte drove a full-count pitch up the middle to bring Jay home and break a 1-1 tie.

The Pirates lost their third straight while the Diamondbacks won for the third time in four games.

Rays 2, Yankees 1

Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter during a victory over New York in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay employed its unorthodox pitching strategy, using an “opener” for the 13th time since May 19. The Rays improved to 5-8 in those games while beating the Yankees for the second time in seven meetings this season.

Ryne Stanek threw a scoreless first inning for the Rays. Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) worked around three walks and allowed a hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Sergio Romo tossed a shutout ninth for his fifth save.

Reds 6, Cubs 3

Eugenio Suarez homered for the fourth time in six games, and Luis Castillo broke a four-game losing streak as Cincinnati beat visiting Chicago.

The Reds trailed 3-1 before scoring three runs in the fifth, two on Suarez’s 16th home run of the season, which followed an RBI single by Joey Votto.

Chicago lost for the fourth time in six games. Cincinnati has won five in a row and eight of 10.

Indians 10, Tigers 0

Yonder Alonso hit a grand slam, Edwin Encarnacion homered and drove in three runs and Cleveland overpowered visiting Detroit.

Encarnacion and Francisco Lindor each hit his 17th homer of the season. Jose Ramirez walked four times and scored twice.

Rookie Shane Bieber (2-0) handcuffed the Tigers through seven innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out a career-best nine in his third major league start. Zach McAllister and George Kontos each threw a scoreless inning to complete a five-hitter.

Dodgers 5, Mets 2

Cody Bellinger crushed a grand slam to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and lift Los Angeles to a win at New York.

The Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak and won for the seventh time in 10 games. The Mets have lost four straight and 16 of their last 20.

Los Angeles starter Alex Wood (3-5) allowed two runs — on Jose Bautista’s two-run shot in the sixth — on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

—Field Level Media