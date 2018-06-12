Major League Baseball roundup: Red Sox edge Orioles in 12 innings

Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit back-to-back sacrifice flies in the top of the 12th inning to give the visiting Boston Red Sox a 2-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Jun 11, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones (10) slides to break up Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) double play attempt in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts started the winning rally with a single off of Mychal Givens (0-3), and Rafael Devers then lined a double to deep left-center. That moved Bogaerts to third, and Givens then hit Eduardo Nunez with a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

Bogaerts then scored when Holt sent a sacrifice fly to center. Bradley followed with his sacrifice fly to left.

Heath Hembree (3-1) got the win by striking out all three batters he faced in the 11th inning. Craig Kimbrel closed it for his 21st save.

Cubs 7, Brewers 2 (11 innings)

Anthony Rizzo started a five-run top of the 11th inning by homering on the first pitch, lifting Chicago to victory over host Milwaukee, the Cubs’ seventh consecutive win over the Brewers.

Rizzo lifted an 88 mph four-seam fastball from Matt Albers (3-2) soaring into the second deck in right field. His 11th homer gave Rizzo an RBI for an eighth game in a row.

Four Chicago relievers combined on five scoreless innings after Jose Quintana allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. Randy Rosario (3-0) pitched two perfect innings, and Anthony Bass ended the nearly four-hour game with a scoreless bottom of the 11th. Chicago won for the 13th time in 17 games.

Indians 4, White Sox 0

Carlos Carrasco allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings as visiting Cleveland blanked Chicago in the opener of a four-game series.

Carrasco (8-4) issued one walk and struck out 11. He surrendered both hits in the second inning, when Kevan Smith singled with one out and Charlie Tilson beat out an infield single with two outs. Carrasco then struck out Adam Engel to begin a stretch in which he retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced.

Jun 11, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) steals second base before the tag by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (3) in the fifth inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (4-7) matched Carrasco until the fourth, when he issued a pair of two-out walks before giving up the Indians’ first two hits — Lonnie Chisenhall’s RBI single and a two-run double by Yan Gomes.

Marlins 7, Giants 5

J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping Miami beat visiting San Francisco.

Realmuto’s blast off right-hander Sam Dyson (2-1) gave the Marlins their fourth win in seven games following a stretch in which the club dropped nine of 10.

Gorkys Hernandez had two hits and two walks for the Giants, who fell for just the third time in their past 11 games. Evan Longoria, Andrew McCutchen and Buster Posey also had two hits apiece for San Francisco.

Rays 8, Blue Jays 4

Jake Bauers hit his first career homer, a go-ahead, two-run blast in the fourth, Ryan Yarbrough pitched six innings, and Tampa Bay snapped visiting Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

The rookie first baseman also had a double, two walks and three runs. Yarbrough (5-2) allowed four runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out four in the opener of a three-game series.

Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio (2-2) allowed five runs, seven hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three. Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays.

Cardinals 5, Padres 2

Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna each cracked two-run homers to support Jack Flaherty’s 6 1/3 effective innings as host St. Louis beat San Diego.

Flaherty (3-2) retired 14 consecutive hitters in one stretch before issuing a one-out walk to Cory Spangenberg in the seventh and getting lifted for John Brebbia. Flaherty gave up just three hits and a run, fanning six to go with his lone walk.

Jordan Lyles (2-3) permitted 11 hits and four runs in six innings. He walked none and struck out two, yielding two homers for the fourth time in five outings.

Diamondbacks 9, Pirates 5

Jake Lamb hit a game-tying, three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning, and Daniel Descalso had a two-run triple in a four-run eighth as Arizona overcame a five-run deficit in a victory over Pittsburgh at Phoenix.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to seven games as the Diamondbacks won their fourth straight. Descalso had two hits and moved into the team lead with 34 RBIs.

Starling Marte had two hits and two RBIs, and rookie Austin Meadows had a two-run double for the Pirates, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mariners 5, Angels 3

Nelson Cruz hit two home runs to match Mike Trout as Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series.

Ryon Healy also homered, and Wade LeBlanc (2-0) pitched five innings of two-run ball for Seattle. Edwin Diaz threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his major-league-leading 24th save of the season.

Trout hit two solo homers and Albert Pujols added one for the Angels.

