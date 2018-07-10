Major League Baseball roundup: Red Sox shut out Rangers

J.D. Martinez slugged a three-run shot for his major-league-leading 28th home run, Steve Pearce added a two-run blast, and the host Boston Red Sox blanked the Texas Rangers 5-0 on Monday night.

Jul 9, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Steve Pearce (25) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez also extended his major-league-leading RBI total to 77. Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (11-3) struck out five over 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks to tie Rick Porcello for the staff lead in victories.

It was the seventh straight win for the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Rangers starter Mike Minor (6-5) gave up two runs on six hits and struck out four in a 5 1/3-inning loss. Texas lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Pirates 6, Nationals 3

Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer and a two-run single, collecting four RBIs in the first two innings to help host Pittsburgh beat Washington.

Corey Dickerson added an RBI triple and scored twice, and Colin Moran had an RBI double for the Pirates. Pittsburgh starter Ivan Nova (5-6) gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Felipe Vazquez pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

Juan Soto and Bryce Harper hit solo homers for Washington, which lost its second straight and seventh in its past 10 games.

Reds 7, Indians 5

Scott Schebler went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Cincinnati held on for a win at Cleveland.

The four hits matched a career high for Schebler, who singled in the first, third and seventh innings before going deep in the ninth, his 12th homer. Tucker Barnhart drove in a pair of runs and Joey Votto contributed a solo home run for Cincinnati, which has won 18 of its past 26 games.

Yonder Alonso and Jason Kipnis homered for the Indians, who scored four runs in the ninth but could not complete the comeback. Cleveland has dropped three in a row.

Dodgers 8, Padres 2

Clayton Kershaw allowed only two hits over six shutout innings as Los Angeles won at San Diego. The left-hander walked one and struck out five.

Kershaw (3-4) improved to 18-6 in 33 career starts against the Padres while lowering his career ERA against San Diego to 1.89. Monday marked the 13th straight time the Dodgers have beaten the Padres when Kershaw started.

Luis Perdomo saved the Padres’ bullpen by lasting seven innings after every member of the San Diego relief corps pitched Sunday in the team’s 16-inning, 4-3 win at Arizona. Perdomo (1-3) gave up six runs on 10 hits.

Giants 2, Cubs 1 (11 innings)

Jul 9, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates base runner Starling Marte (6) steals second base in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pablo Sandoval lined a walk-off single to left field with one out in the 11th inning, giving San Francisco a victory over visiting Chicago.

The Giants got consecutive one-out singles by Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Belt in the 11th against Steve Cishek (2-1) to put runners at first and third. Pedro Strop was summoned from the bullpen, and after Brandon Crawford was intentionally walked, Sandoval went the opposite way with a two-strike slider for the game-winner.

Ty Blach (6-5) tossed a scoreless top of the 11th for the win. Giants starter Andrew Suarez threw six innings of one-run ball while Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks gave up just an unearned run in 8 1/3 innings.

Mets 4, Phillies 3 (Game 1, 10 innings)

Wilmer Flores hit yet another walk-off home run, as his blast leading off the 10th inning lifted New York to a win over visiting Philadelphia in the opener of a doubleheader.

Flores hit a 3-1 pitch from Victor Arano (1-1) just fair down the left field line for his fourth career walk-off homer and his team-record 10th walk-off RBI.

Tim Peterson (2-1) earned the win after allowing two hits and stranding two runners in a scoreless 10th inning.

Phillies 3, Mets 1 (Game 2)

Aaron Nola earned his National League-leading 12th win, allowing only one hit over seven innings as Philadelphia earned a doubleheader split at New York.

Nola (12-2) also delivered the Phillies’ first hit, a three-run double in the fifth inning.

The teams combined for just four hits in the nightcap, when the Phillies snapped a two-game losing streak and the Mets lost for the 31st time in 42 games. Flores had both of New York’s hits in Game 2, a first-inning single and a ninth-inning RBI double.

Orioles 5, Yankees 4 (Game 1)

Danny Valencia broke an 0-for-25 slump with a three-run, sixth-inning home run that gave host Baltimore a come-from-behind victory over New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Orioles also got a two-run shot from Mark Trumbo to rally from an early 3-0 deficit. Baltimore snapped a six-game losing streak.

Trumbo’s fourth-inning home run plated Manny Machado and got the Orioles to within 3-2. Trumbo led off the sixth inning with a walk off of Yankees starter CC Sabathia, then advanced to third on a Jonathan Schoop double. Valencia then sent a 1-1 pitch over the fence in center to give the Orioles a 5-4 lead.

Yankees 10, Orioles 2 (Game 2)

Brett Gardner and Austin Romine both hit two-run homers and drove in three as New York earned a doubleheader split at Baltimore.

Luis Cessa (1-1), called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game, threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the final three innings and earned his first major league save.

Baltimore starter Yefry Ramirez (0-3) lasted four-plus innings in the loss and gave up four runs on nine hits.

Marlins 4, Brewers 3 (10 innings)

Bryan Holaday hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to lead host Miami to a win over Milwaukee.

Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch with one out in the 10th, and Cameron Maybin drew a four-pitch walk. Rojas and Maybin pulled off a double steal, and Holaday — playing because All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is on paternity leave — grounded a single to center for the game-winner off Corey Knebel (2-1).

Milwaukee’s Jesus Aguilar took the NL lead in homers with his 23rd and made a sensational play at first base. He caught an errant overhand throw from reliever Jeremy Jeffress with his bare right hand.

Rays 10, Tigers 9 (10 innings)

Daniel Robertson had three hits, including the game-winning, 10th-inning single, as Tampa Bay edged Detroit at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Robertson’s decisive hit brought home Kevin Kiermaier, who ripped a one-out triple off Blaine Hardy (3-2). Carlos Gomez had three hits and three RBIs and C.J. Cron also had three hits for the Rays. Wilson Ramos hit a solo homer.

Nicholas Castellanos led the Tigers’ attack with three hits and three runs. Niko Goodrum contributed two doubles and three RBIs.

Twins 3, Royals 1

Joe Mauer and Eduardo Escobar each had three hits and an RBI, and Jose Berrios allowed one run over seven innings as Minnesota won its fifth consecutive game, beating Kansas City in Minneapolis.

Berrios (9-7) struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter while allowing six hits. Fernando Rodney, despite giving up a walk and an infield hit, got Alcides Escobar to pop out to end the game for his 20th save.

Alex Gordon finished with two hits and Alcides Escobar had an RBI double for Kansas City, which has lost a season-high 10 games in a row. The Royals are 4-28 in their past 32 games.

A’s 2, Astros 0

Stephen Piscotty slugged a leadoff home run in the seventh and added a run-scoring single an inning later as Oakland continued its torrid play with a victory at Houston.

The Athletics won for the 17th time in 21 games and snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Astros. Houston had its overall six-game winning streak halted as well as its six-game run at home. Oakland has won 11 of its past 12 games decided by two runs or fewer.

Athletics starter Frankie Montas (5-2) worked six scoreless innings. Lou Trivino went two innings and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 23rd save. Astros starter Gerrit Cole produced 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings.

—Field Level Media