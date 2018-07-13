Major League Baseball roundup: Red Sox stretch win streak to 10

Mookie Betts capped a 13-pitch, fourth-inning at-bat against Toronto’s J.A. Happ with a go-ahead grand slam to power the host Boston Red Sox past the Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday.

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) drives in a run with a base hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning at Fenway Park.

Betts finished with five RBIs for the Red Sox, who established a season high with their 10th consecutive victory.

Boston starter David Price (10-6) bounced back from a pair of subpar starts to toss 6 2/3 innings of three-run ball. Price struck out eight, gave up six hits and walked none to become Boston’s fourth 10-game winner this year.

The Blue Jays fell to 2-8 against the Red Sox this season. Boston moved 37 games over .500 this season, a feat it last achieved in 1949.

Angels 11, Mariners 2

Los Angeles got six strong innings from Tyler Skaggs and two home runs from Albert Pujols in a rout of Seattle at Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels won two of three in the series, getting three runs in the first inning of the finale and four more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Pujols hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo homer in the sixth, giving him 16 for the season and 630 for his career, tying Ken Griffey Jr. for No. 6 on the all-time list. With three hits in the game, Pujols has 3,055 in his career, passing Rod Carew and tying Rickey Henderson for 25th on the all-time list.

Yankees 7, Indians 4

Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking double off Corey Kluber with one out in the eighth inning, and New York won at Cleveland.

Brett Gardner homered twice for the Yankees, and Didi Gregorius also went deep.

The Indians got homers from Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez, his 28th of the year.

Pirates 6, Brewers 3

Los Angeles Angels catcher Tom Gregorio (3) forces out Seattle Mariners left fielder Ben Gamel (16) at second base and throw to first base during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Jameson Taillon struck out a career-high 10 and Jordy Mercer tied a career high with four RBIs as the host Pittsburgh knocked off Milwaukee.

Jesus Aguilar hit his National-League leading 24th homer for the Brewers, who lost for the fourth time in six games.

Taillon (6-7) gave up one run on four hits and walked two in six innings for Pittsburgh, which has won four of its past five games.

Athletics 6, Astros 4

Mark Canha deposited a two-run single down the left field line in the eighth inning as Oakland capped another three-run rally and earned a series victory at Houston.

The Athletics scored three runs off Chris Devenski (2-2) in the eighth to complete the comeback they started with a three-run fifth inning against Charlie Morton. Oakland claimed the four-game series with the victory, its 19th in 24 games.

Nick Martini had three hits and two RBIs for the A’s. Tony Kemp homered for the Astros.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

Trevor Story homered, Gerardo Parra and Raimel Tapia had pinch-hit RBI singles in a three-run sixth inning, and Colorado beat Arizona in Denver.

Paul Goldschmidt and Steven Souza Jr. had two hits each for the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Freeland pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball for the Rockies. Scott Oberg got two outs to earn the win.

Dodgers 3, Padres 2

Los Angeles scored three runs in the seventh inning to break up a scoreless tie, then held on for a win over host San Diego to move into first place in the NL West.

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling (8-2) threw six scoreless innings, giving up six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. The All-Star right-hander now has enough innings to qualify for the National League ERA leaderboard, and he jumps on in second place at 2.08.

Padres starter Tyson Ross, who had given up 15 runs on 14 hits over a total of seven innings in his two previous starts, had a no-hitter going for 5 1/3 innings before Joc Pederson doubled. Ultimately, Ross (5-8) was charged with two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings and took the loss.

Phillies 5, Orioles 4

Jorge Alfaro homered and drove in three runs, and Nick Pivetta gave Philadelphia a strong start in a win at Baltimore.

Alfaro finished 3-for-4 with the three RBIs. He wound up a triple short of the cycle in the game, which was a makeup of a postponed matchup in May.

Pivetta (6-7) bounced back from two straight poor starts and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. He lasted 6 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Nationals 5, Mets 4

Anthony Rendon hit two homers, though it was Bryce Harper’s two-run shot in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference as Washington won at New York.

The Nationals posted their fifth victory in eight games. The Mets have lost five of seven and 33 of their last 45.

Max Scherzer (12-5) got the win after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

Twins 5, Rays 1

Kyle Gibson gave up one run on five hits over eight innings, and Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer as host Minnesota ended visiting Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak.

Gibson (4-6) struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter as the Twins won for the seventh time in eight games. Fernando Rodney, summoned with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, got the final two outs for his 21st save.

The Twins chased Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell (12-5) after three innings, his shortest start of the season. Snell, who entered the game second in the American League in wins and ERA, gave up three runs on five hits and three walks. His ERA rose from 2.09 to 2.27.

