Major League Baseball roundup: Red Sox's win streak ends at 10

Justin Smoak hit two home runs and had four RBIs as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays emphatically ended the Boston Red Sox’s major-league-leading 10-game winning streak with a 13-7 victory Friday night at Fenway Park.

Jul 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Justin Smoak (14) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Smoak (3-for-5) tied teammate Yangervis Solarte for the team lead in home runs with 16. Kevin Pillar (4-for-5) also drove in four runs and Dwight Smith Jr. had a two-run blast and three RBIs for Toronto, which had lost four of five.

Mookie Betts (3-for-4) hit two triples and had two RBIs for Boston. The Red Sox lost for the first time since dropping the rubber match of an important three-game series against the rival Yankees in New York, 11-1, on July 1.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello (11-4) surrendered a season-high eight runs over two-plus innings. He allowed seven hits and walked four batters while striking out two, suffering his first loss in six starts since June 10.

Indians 6, Yankees 5

Rookie Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning as host Cleveland held off New York.

Bieber (5-1) held the Yankees to four runs (three earned) on five hits. Three of the runs were in the fifth after the Indians built a 4-0 lead.

Cleveland closer Cody Allen opened the ninth by allowing Giancarlo Stanton’s 23rd homer and a single to Greg Bird. After rookie Miguel Andujar hit into a double play, Allen walked Neil Walker but retired pinch hitter Didi Gregorius and notched his 19th save in 20 chances.

Pirates 7, Brewers 3

Gregory Polanco homered and rookie Nick Kingham struck out nine as Pittsburgh topped visiting Milwaukee.

Josh Bell had four hits and two RBIs, and Colin Moran had three hits and an RBI for Pittsburgh, which has won three in a row and five of six.

Brewers reliever Brandon Woodruff, recalled earlier in the day, allowed one hit in three scoreless innings and hit his first career homer. Travis Shaw also homered for Milwaukee, which has lost three straight and five of seven.

Rangers 5, Orioles 4

Ryan Rua hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, leading Texas to victory at Baltimore.

The game was tied at 1 when Robinson Chirinos got a one-out single off Baltimore starter Alex Cobb (2-12). Tanner Scott came on and walked Joey Gallo.

Rua then came on to bat for Carlos Tocci and homered to left on a 1-0 pitch, a three-run shot that gave Texas a 4-1 lead. Nomar Mazara added an RBI double three batters later that made it 5-1.

Phillies 2, Marlins 0

Jake Arrieta pitched seven scoreless innings to lead Philadelphia past host Miami.

Relievers Victor Arano and Pat Neshek (first save of the season) each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

Jul 13, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) misplays the ball on a sacrifice hit by New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner as New York Yankees second baseman Neil Walker (14) sores during the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Arrieta allowed just three hits and three walks, striking out three. He was supported by an RBI double from Aaron Altherr, who also started a run-saving play in the sixth inning. Maikel Franco added a solo homer in the ninth.

Mets 4, Nationals 2

Noah Syndergaard wriggled in and out of trouble over five innings and earned the win in his first start in seven weeks, helping his cause with an RBI single in the second inning of New York’s victory over visiting Washington.

With the win in the second game of the four-game series, the Mets improved to 11-27 since June 1. The Nationals have lost 12 of 18.

Syndergaard (5-1), who was sidelined with a strained ligament in his right index finger suffered in his previous start May 25, allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Seth Lugo tossed two scoreless innings before Robert Gsellman allowed one run over two innings to earn his fourth save.

Diamondbacks 2, Braves 1

Shortstop Nick Ahmed had two hits, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, as Arizona won at Atlanta.

Ahmed drove home Daniel Descalso, who had drawn a one-out walk from Atlanta’s Sam Freeman (2-5) and advanced to second on Dan Winkler’s wild pitch.

Arizona starter Zack Godley (11-6) allowed one run in six innings. Yoshihisa Hirano, Archie Bradley and Brad Boxberger each pitched one scoreless inning to complete the game. Boxberger struck out the side in the ninth and earned his 23rd save.

Astros 3, Tigers 0

Alex Bregman set a career high for homers and Dallas Keuchel posted his third scoreless start on the season as host Houston beat Detroit.

Bregman clubbed a two-run blast off Tigers right-hander Mike Fiers (6-6) in the first inning, driving in George Springer and setting a new single-season mark with his 20th home run. He has recorded half of his season total since June 20, batting .344 with 22 RBIs during that 22-game stretch.

Keuchel (7-8) continued his stellar pitching of late, allowing six hits and one walk over six scoreless innings. He recorded four strikeouts, including two in succession to close the third inning after surrendering consecutive hits to lead off that frame.

White Sox 9, Royals 3

James Shields pitched 6 2/3 effective innings, and Chicago held off a late rally to defeat visiting Kansas City.

Jose Abreu, Leury Garcia and Omar Narvaez hit home runs for the White Sox, who won consecutive games for the first time since taking three in a row from June 24-27. The Royals lost for the 12th time in their past 13 games and dropped to 5-30 since June 3.

Shields (4-10) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits. He walked two and struck out seven. Joakim Soria struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth for his 14th save of the season.

Twins 11, Rays 8

Joe Mauer homered and drove in four runs and Jake Cave had three hits, including a double and triple, and had two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Minnesota over visiting Tampa Bay.

Robbie Grossman also had three hits, and Mauer, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco each had two as Minnesota, which finished with 15 hits, won for the eighth time in nine games. Trevor Hildenberger (2-2), who struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning, was awarded the victory.

Jake Odorizzi, traded to the Twins on Feb. 17 after pitching in 127 games over five seasons for Tampa Bay, struggled in his first start against his old team, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk in just 4 1/3 innings.

Reds 9, Cardinals 1

Matt Harvey allowed only one run in five innings, and Dilson Herrera and Scooter Gennett hit home runs as visiting Cincinnati continued its torrid play with a rout at St. Louis.

Harvey (5-5) allowed just four hits, struck out five and walked two while winning for the fourth time in his past five starts.

Carlos Martinez (6-5), who had won his past three starts, pitched five innings and allowed three runs and six hits. He struck out four, walked two and hit a batter.

Rockies 10, Mariners 7

Trevor Story homered and drove in four runs and Charlie Blackmon also homered as Colorado beat visiting Seattle.

Tony Wolters had three RBIs for the Rockies, who won their third straight. Harrison Musgrave (1-3) got his first career win with three innings of relief, and Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 26th save.

Ben Gamel had three hits, and Kyle Seager and Denard Span had two each for Seattle, which has lost two straight.

Cubs 5, Padres 4 (10 innings)

Javier Baez rounded the bases in the top of the 10th on a stolen base and two errors as Chicago, which was one strike away from losing in the ninth, rallied to defeat host San Diego.

Baez singled off Padres reliever Adam Cimber with out in the 10th. He immediately took off for second and was successful on his 18th steal of the season. But when catcher Austin Hedges’ throw to second sailed into center, Baez continued to third, and he scored when center fielder Manuel Margot fumbled Hedges’ overthrow.

Padres closer Brad Hand retired the first two Cubs he faced in the ninth while protecting a 4-3 lead. But he hit pinch hitter Victor Caratini with a pitch. Anthony Rizzo then drove a full-count pitch into the gap in left-center to drive home pinch runner Jason Heyward to tie the game at 4-4.

Dodgers 3, Angels 2

Max Muncy hit a home run in the first inning and added a go-ahead single in the seventh as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Muncy’s solo home run in the opening inning was his 22nd of the season.

Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, the Dodgers went ahead for good on a Muncy single to right field. Logan Forsythe scored from third base on the hit, with Joc Pederson also coming home, but only after Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun overthrew home plate for an error. Calhoun had been the Angels’ hero to that point with a pair of home runs.

Giants 7, Athletics 1

Buster Posey broke a sixth-inning tie with an RBI single and Steven Duggar capped a big game with a two-run double in a five-run seventh, propelling San Francisco to victory over visiting Oakland.

Madison Bumgarner (3-3) pitched into the seventh inning and right-hander Reyes Moronta escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam to protect a one-run lead, as the Giants prevailed in the first of six straight games they’ll play against their San Francisco Bay Area rival sandwiching the All-Star break.

Oakland, which lost All-Star second baseman Jed Lowrie to a bruised leg in the fifth inning, had won 13 of its previous 16 games, including five of seven to start its 10-game trip.

