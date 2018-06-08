Major League Baseball roundup: Reds top Rockies in 13

Jesse Winker’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday capped Cincinnati’s comeback from a three-run deficit as the Reds dumped the visiting Colorado Rockies 7-5.

Jun 7, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jesse Winker (33) celebrates at home plate after hitting a walk-off two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies in the 13th inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Rockies reliever Chris Rusin (0-2) hit Joey Votto with a pitch to start the winning rally. Winker followed up Eugenio Suarez’s flyout with his second homer of the season into the seats in right-center.

Dylan Floro (2-1) pitched three scoreless innings for the win as Cincinnati avoided a series sweep and snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Reds forced extra innings when Colorado closer Wade Davis tossed a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that scored Curt Casali from third.

Dodgers 8, Pirates 7

Cody Bellinger homered for the third consecutive game, and Joc Pederson belted two out as Los Angeles won at Pittsburgh.

Pederson’s second homer produced an 8-3 lead, and the Dodgers held on for their fifth win in six games. The Dodgers were forced to use nine relievers to cover the nine innings when Dennis Santana, who was scheduled to make his first major league start, was scratched because of right lat soreness during his warmup.

Elias Diaz hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs for the Pirates, who are 5-14 in their past 19.

Cardinals 4, Marlins 1

Miles Mikolas improved to 7-1 as St. Louis defeated visiting Miami.

Mikolas beat his hometown team, allowing three hits, one walk and one unearned run. He struck out five and lowered his ERA to 2.27. The Cardinals, who snapped a two-game losing streak, got home runs from Jose Martinez and pinch hitter Luke Voit.

The Marlins were held to just four hits, although first baseman Justin Bour went 3-for-4 with an RBI double.

Twins 7, White Sox 2

Jose Berrios allowed two runs on six hits in his second complete game of the season, leading Minnesota to a win over Chicago in Minneapolis.

Eddie Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for the Twins. Eduardo Escobar and Ehire Adrianza also homered for Minnesota, which scored all seven of its runs during the first four innings.

Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu hit RBI doubles for the White Sox, who dropped to 10-21 on the road.

Cubs 4, Phillies 3

Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in two runs, and Chicago edged visiting Philadelphia. The first baseman has 19 RBIs in his past 18 games.

Rizzo homered in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and was credited with a sacrifice fly that capped a three-run fifth inning when a scoring play at the plate was reversed after a replay review. The Cubs won for the ninth time in 11 games.

Scott Kingery had a two-run double and Carlos Santana had an RBI single for Philadelphia, which lost the final two games of the three-game series and has dropped five of six.

—Field Level Media