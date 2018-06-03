Major League Baseball roundup: Scherzer's pinch-hit single sparks Nats in 14th

Washington second baseman Wilmer Difo delivered a triple to score Max Scherzer in the 14th inning and lead the way for the Nationals’ 5-3 win over the host Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Jun 2, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pinch hit single before scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the fourteenth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer hit a one-out pinch single off Atlanta reliever Miguel Socolovich (0-1) and scored easily when Difo tripled into the gap in center. Spencer Kieboom drove in Difo with a single to left to help the Nationals end their two-game losing streak.

The winning pitcher was Justin Miller (2-0), who threw three scoreless innings, did not allow a hit and struck out five. Sean Doolittle pitched a clean 14th to earn his 14th save.

The Nationals evened the score at 3-3 in the seventh when Juan Soto hit the third pitch he saw from reliever Sam Freeman for a solo homer, his second. Soto struck out with the bases loaded and two outs in the 11th.

Cubs 7, Mets 1 (14 innings)

Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run double in the top of the 14th inning to key a six-run outburst and lift visiting Chicago to a marathon win over New York.

The Cubs have won the first three games of the four-game series and six of their last seven. The Mets have lost eight of 10.

The two teams scored once apiece in the sixth before matching zeroes until the 14th, when the Cubs batted around. The teams combined to strike out 39 times, including 24 times by the Cubs — the most ever recorded by the Mets in a single game.

Yankees 8, Orioles 5

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run blast for his first home run in two weeks as visiting New York moved a season-high 20 games over .500 with a victory over Baltimore.

The Yankees (38-18) won for the sixth time in eight games. Stanton delivered the big blow, pulling a first-pitch fastball from Kevin Gausman (3-5) over the right field fence. The 391-foot drive was Stanton’s 12th homer and first in 42 at-bats since May 19 in Kansas City.

The Yankees survived an injury scare in the sixth. Rookie Gleyber Torres was hit in the right forearm by a Miguel Castro fastball but stayed in the game.

Red Sox 5, Astros 4

Christian Vazquez and Andrew Benintendi slugged home runs in the seventh inning, and visiting Boston rallied past Houston.

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander surrendered only three hits over six innings, but the Red Sox made him throw 101 pitches, forcing the Astros to rely on their scuffling bullpen to try to secure the final nine outs while protecting a one-run lead.

Right-hander Will Harris recorded two quick outs to open the seventh before allowing the first homer of the season by Vazquez to tie the game. Two batters later, after Harris (1-3) walked No. 9 hitter Jackie Bradley Jr., Benintendi hit his eighth homer several rows deep into the upper deck in right for a 5-3 lead.

Rangers 3, Angels 2 (10 innings)

Ronald Guzman’s one-out single in the 10th inning off Jose Alvarez scored Rougned Odor from second base, lifting Texas to victory over host Los Angeles.

The Rangers entered the ninth inning trailing 2-1 but pushed across a run to tie the game, thanks to a replay challenge. They had runners on first and third with one out when Adrian Beltre flied out to left against Angels reliever Blake Parker. Jurickson Profar tagged from third and went home, while Carlos Tocci tagged from first and went to second.

Left fielder Justin Upton’s throw went to second base, Tocci being tagged out and Profar reaching home too late for the run to count, essentially ending the game. But the Rangers challenged the call, and while Tocci was still ruled out, the call at home was reversed, Profar scoring the game-tying run.

Jun 2, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) steals second base against New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) in the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers 12, Rockies 4

Chris Taylor had two hits in the seventh inning, including a triple to cap an eight-run rally, and visiting Los Angeles routed Colorado.

Joc Pederson had four hits, including two home runs, and scored four times, Matt Kemp homered and Pedro Baez (2-3) pitched an inning of relief to get the win for L.A.

Trevor Story had three hits and Nolan Arenado singled twice for the Rockies.

Giants 2, Phillies 0

Left-hander Andrew Suarez combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout and Joe Panik scored twice after a pair of hits as host San Francisco blanked Philadelphia for the second consecutive game.

Suarez, a rookie who had compiled a 5.65 ERA in his first seven major league starts this season, stalled the Phillies on three hits over seven innings, pitching the Giants to their third consecutive win.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth, when Panik led off with a double. He then scored on a couple of ground balls, taking third on Brandon Crawford’s bouncer to shortstop and dashing home when Andrew McCutchen hit a roller slow enough that Panik was able to beat shortstop Scott Kingery’s throw to the plate.

Twins 7, Indians 1

Eddie Rosario homered, Brian Dozier added two RBIs and Lance Lynn won his third straight start as host Minnesota beat Cleveland.

Rosario homered in a three-run third inning and Dozier had RBIs in the third and in a four-run sixth as the Twins won their second in a row after losing seven of the previous eight. Lynn (4-4) gave up two hits and one run in six innings, with five strikeouts, five walks and a hit batter.

Francicso Lindor and Bradley Zimmer had two hits for Cleveland, which scored its only run on a double steal by Jason Kipnis and Greg Allen in the second. The Indians had a six-game winning streak broken in the second game of the series Friday.

Cardinals 3, Pirates 2

Kolten Wong led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run to break a tie and give St. Louis the win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has lost 11 of 15, including two games this series in which St. Louis has won in a walk-off manner. The Pirates endured a gut-wrenching game in the series opener when they overcame one- and four-run deficits to take a three-run lead, only to lose in the bottom of the ninth.

Austin Meadows, the National League Rookie of the Month for May, hit a leadoff homer, his fifth, to right in the top of the ninth off Cardinals closer Bud Norris to pull Pittsburgh into a 2-2 tie. Norris (2-1) blew a save after converting each of his first 11 opportunities but picked up the win.

Brewers 5, White Sox 0

Milwaukee launched four home runs to back right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, who also got some help from his bullpen in a victory over host Chicago.

Chacin (4-1) outdueled James Shields, who hasn’t won a game since Opening Day despite pitching well recently. Shields (1-6) gave up three solo home runs but worked into the eighth inning. The White Sox have lost seven of their last nine games.

The Brewers, leaders of the National League Central, have won 12 of their last 16 games, and they avoided back-to-back losses for the first time since late April, when the Cubs swept them in four games at Wrigley Field. Erik Kratz, Jonathan Villar, Lorenzo Cain and Jesus Aguilar were responsible for all the scoring with their home runs.

Royals 5, Athletics 4

Jorge Soler broke an eighth-inning tie with a home run, allowing host Kansas City to edge Oakland.

Soler’s one-out solo shot, his ninth of the season, came after the A’s had rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game in the top of the eighth on an RBI single by Chad Pinder.

The homer came off Yusmeiro Petit (2-2), Oakland’s fourth pitcher, and gave Kansas City its third win in its last four games. Royals closer Kelvin Herrera retired the A’s in order in the ninth to retain the one-run advantage, recording his 13th save of the season and ending Oakland’s two-game winning streak.

Tigers 7, Blue Jays 4

John Hicks smacked a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning, and host Detroit won its fourth straight game while sending Toronto to its fifth straight loss.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out against reliever Seunghwan Oh (1-1) on a Miguel Cabrera single, Victor Martinez’s ground-rule double and an intentional walk. Hicks then ripped an 0-2 pitch up the middle. JaCoby Jones added a sacrifice fly.

Dixon Machado had two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, while Nicholas Castellanos supplied two hits and two RBIs. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to seven games and has 11 hits over his last four games. Jeimer Candelario added a solo homer.

Padres 8, Reds 2

San Diego scored five runs in the first two innings against Matt Harvey en route to a win over visiting Cincinnati.

The Padres scored an unearned run in the first thanks to the legs of leadoff man Travis Jankowski, then struck for four runs in the second against the one-time Mets ace. San Diego added three more runs in the seventh with five straight singles against Cincinnati’s bullpen.

Harvey fell to 1-4, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 2

Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta homered and right-hander Zack Greinke pitched into the seventh inning as Arizona beat visiting Miami.

Goldschmidt hit a solo homer in the first inning for an early lead, and Peralta’s two-run homer in the third gave Greinke (4-4) a 5-0 cushion as the Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in five games to reclaim first place in the National League West.

Lewis Brinson hit a pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning, rookie Brian Anderson had two hits including an RBI triple and Starlin Castro had two doubles for the Marlins, who have lost five in a row and eight of nine.

Mariners 3, Rays 1

Left-hander Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and Ryon Healy hit a home run as Seattle defeated visiting Tampa Bay.

Gonzales (6-3) gave up one run on five hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. It was the first earned run he allowed in his past four starts, a span of 25 innings.

Left-hander James Pazos threw one pitch to get the last out in the seventh, former Rays closer Alex Colome worked a 1-2-3 eighth and Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 20th save of the season.

—Field Level Media